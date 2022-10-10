TURBOTVILLE — Alex Brown scored a goal in each half as Warrior Run took a 3-1 nonleague victory over South Williamsport on Senior Night Saturday at Defenders Stadium.
Both of Brown’s goals were assisted by Ben Potter, who also scored unassisted in the second half to help put the game away for Warrior Run (9-3-1).
The Defenders out-shot South Williamsport 8-2, and they had seven corner kicks to one for the Mounties.
Warrior Run next plays at Southern Columbia tonight at 7 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE — The Green Dragons tasted defeat for the first time this season on Saturday after they gave up a nonleague goal early in the second half to the Little Lions.
Lewisburg (10-1-1) next hosts Williamsport today at 4 p.m.
Second half
SC-Nathan Rockower, assist Owen Hallabaugh, 35:27.
Shots: State College, 5-4; Corner kicks: State College, 7-4; Saves: State College (Luke Torbis), 4; Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 4.
BELLEVILLE — Jaden Garcia scored twice in the second half to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win on Friday.
Luke Osman scored off an assist by Gavin Millett midway through the first half to give Meadowbrook the lead.
Garcia’s first goal, tallied 8:11 into the second half, came off a penalty kick and his second goal was unassisted.
Girls soccer
STATE COLLEGE — Sophie Kilbride had a hand in all three first-half goals to help lead the Green Dragons to the nonleague win versus the Little Lions.
Kilbride first assisted on goals by Mikayla Long and McKanna Erdley before scoring unassisted with 13:30 remaining to give Lewisburg () a 3-0 halftime lead.
In the second half for the Green Dragons, Julia Monaco scored unassisted with 2:06 left in the game.
Lewisburg next plays at Benton today at 4 p.m.
Lewisburg 4, State College 0
at State College
First half
Lew-Mikayla Long, assist Sophie Kilbride, 38:06.
Lew-McKanna Erdley, assist Kilbride, 23:45.
Lew-Kilbride, unassisted, 13:30.
Second half
Lew-Julia Monaco, unassisted, 2:06.
Shots: Lewisburg, 16-2; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 4-2; Saves: Lewisburg (Hopkinson), 2; State College (Maher), 12.
TURBOTVILLE – Amara Bieber and Maura Woland both found the back of the net in the first half and the Defenders took the nonleague victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Brooke Ryder added an insurance goal in the second half for Warrior Run (7-8), which is now within a couple of wins from qualifying for the District 4 playoffs.
The Defenders led in shots 11-3, and in corner kicks 6-1, and Addy Ohnmeiss made three saves to get the shutout for Warrior Run, which next plays at Hughesville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MUNCY – Behind two goals from Kat Bennage, the Lions took care of the Indians in the nonleague matchup Saturday.
Along with Bennage, Maddy Osman and Kailey Devlin added goals in the first half for Meadowbrook (13-1), plus Devlin also had an assist for the Lions along with Audrey Millett, Madalyn Fasnacht and Alyssa Canelo.
Meadowbrook next plays at 4 p.m. today at Montgomery.
BELLEVILLE — Audrey Millett recorded a hat trick to power the Lions to the ACAA victory on Friday.
Alyssa Canelo added a goal, and she also assisted on a second-half tally by Haileyanne Kramer, which turned out to be the latter’s first varsity goal.
Kailey Devlin scored the other goal for Meadowbrook (6-0 ACAA), plus Maddy Osman and Madalyn Fasnacht added assists.
Alayna Smith made two assists to get the shutout for the Lions.
Field hockey
LEWISBURG – Maddy Ikeler scored three goals and Avery Mast had two as the Green Dragons rolled to the nonleague victory on Saturday.
Ikeler’s three goals all came in the second quarter as Lewisburg () took a 4-0 halftime lead.
Mast’s second goal came in the third quarter and then Ryan Brouse scored in the final quarter to put the game away for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg dominated in shots 11-2 and penalty corners 12-4, plus Keeley Baker made just one save to get the win. For the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. today.
Girls tennis
District 4 Singles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Three area players earned spots into the District 4 Singles Tournament, but none made it past Saturday’s early-round action at Williamsport Area High School.
Lewisburg’s Elsa Fellon got the area’s lone win. In the first round she beat Milton’s Brooklyn Wade, 6-4, 7-6.
But in the second round, Fellon fell to Hughesville’s Kylie Kilgore 6-4, 7-5.
Elsewhere, Lewisburg’s Grace Bruckhart fell in the first round to No. 6 Kayla Probert of Bucktail, 6-4, 6-2.
Advancing to the semifinals are No. 1 Peyton Dincher (6-1, 6-1 over Kilgore in quarters), plus No. 5 Anna Hall of Loyalsock (6-2, 6-1 over Danville’s Sarah Bhanushali), No. 3 Sarah Buck of Hughesville (6-0, 6-1 over Danville’s Mehak Kotru), and No. 2 Kara Mann of Montoursville (6-0, 6-1 over Jersey Shore’s Celia Shemory).
The semifinals are today at 1 p.m. at the Central PA Tennis Center.
Despite their losses, Fellon, Bruckhart and the rest of the Green Dragons have qualified for the District 4 Team Tournament.
Lewisburg will compete in a preliminary match at South Williamsport at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
