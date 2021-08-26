WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Department of Athletics will welcome spectators to home athletic events during the fall semester. The college has published the following spectator protocols so that spectators from both home and visiting teams can understand what to expect when athletic events on campus.
Lycoming College remains committed to keeping the college community healthy while mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The following health and safety protocols were endorsed by the Lycoming College COVID Response & Advisory Group.
Indoor venues:
The college’s policies for universal masking will apply to spectators at athletic events held in indoor venues:
• Spectators are required to put on a mask/face covering upon entering Lamade.
• Spectators at indoor venues are required to wear a mask/face coverings except when drinking or eating.
Outdoor venues:
The NCAA Sports Science Institute has documented that there is a low risk of transmission in outdoor settings, except when physical distancing cannot be maintained, especially when others are yelling or singing.
• Spectators attending athletic contests are expected to carry a mask, but spectators are not required to wear the mask when they are able to maintain physical distance from others who are not members of the same household or campus unit. (A campus unit is a room, suite, or apartment.)
• Spectators not wearing masks/face coverings are advised to maintain distance from others.
• Spectators are not required to wear a mask when sitting in a group in close proximity where everyone in the group is known to be vaccinated.
• Spectators are required to wear masks/face coverings when entering indoor spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms.
• Unvaccinated spectators are advised to consider wearing a mask when in close proximity to others.
• Spectators are not permitted to stand or sit directly behind the teams' bench areas regardless of whether the event is indoors or outdoors.
• No tailgating and/or congregating after the event can take place on the playing surface.
Due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 landscape, prospective visitors should note that schedule changes may occur at any time as Lycoming College and teams from visiting institutions respond to COVID impacts.
Lycoming will continue to monitor the state of Pennsylvania and local public health information and may adjust this guidance if conditions require. Guests must comply with all instructions from Lycoming Athletics event management staff and/or Public Safety. Non-compliant guests may be asked to leave the site of competition events. All protocols outlined in this document are subject to change.
