MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors flexed their offensive muscle with a 42-21 win over visiting Wellsboro Saturday, while Lewisburg’s offense struggled against a stout Shamokin defense Saturday.
If the season openers for both squads is any indication of how things may shake out Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Montoursville, it’s bad for Lewisburg.
Montoursville RB Rocco Pulizzi rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and QB Maddix Dalena threw for 169 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors amassed nearly 400 yards in the win.
It’s all bad news for Lewisburg first-year Coach Eric Wicks as the Green Dragons struggled throughout Saturday’s matchup in Shamokin.
Lewisburg allowed 288 rushing yards, and rushed for just 17 yards against the Indians. Two quarterbacks amassed just 64 yards through the air, so the Green Dragons have some work to do this week if they expect to compete with the Warriors.
Montoursville posted a perfect regular season a year ago and fell in the District 4 Class 3A final, 31-21, to Danville, which made it to the state semifinals. Pulizzi missed the second half of the season with an injury.
