TRENTON, N.J. — The Williamsport Crosscutters snapped their five-game losing streak Wednesday with 6–4 win over Trenton. It was a hectic 4–3 start after three innings and the Cutters held its lead for the remainder of the game to hold on for the win.

Both teams traded a run in the first inning with first baseman Carter Mize hitting a sacrifice fly. The Cutters scored three in the second to take a 4–1 lead with the first two scoring on a successful double steal and a wild pitch. Center fielder Nemo Wright came through with an RBI single later in the inning.

