TRENTON, N.J. — The Williamsport Crosscutters snapped their five-game losing streak Wednesday with 6–4 win over Trenton. It was a hectic 4–3 start after three innings and the Cutters held its lead for the remainder of the game to hold on for the win.
Both teams traded a run in the first inning with first baseman Carter Mize hitting a sacrifice fly. The Cutters scored three in the second to take a 4–1 lead with the first two scoring on a successful double steal and a wild pitch. Center fielder Nemo Wright came through with an RBI single later in the inning.
Trenton scored a single run in each of the second and third innings to make it a 4–3 game. Both teams traded runs again in the sixth inning to make it a 5–4 game. Second baseman Jesse Hall hit an infield single to bring in a run.
The Crosscutters added another run in the top of the seventh from a run scoring on a groundout by shortstop Travis Holt to extend the lead to 6–4.
Blake Svoboda came on in the eighth with two outs and runners on second and third. He forced a lineout to end the inning and came back for the ninth for a three-up, three-down inning to close out a big win and get his second save.
Blair Frederick got the win for Williamsport (13-9) to improve to 3-0 on the year.
The Crosscutters continue their three-game set at Trenton at 7 tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.