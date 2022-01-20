DALLAS – Down by 10 with 11:29 left, the Lycoming College men’s basketball team scored 42 points in the final 11 minutes after scoring 46 in the opening 29 to blow past Misericordia and hold on for an 88-81 MAC Freedom win at Lamade Gym on Wednesday night.
Lycoming (11-6, 6-2 MAC Freedom) shot 73 percent from the field (11-of-15) from the field during the final minutes and added an 18-of-20 performance at the free throw line to bust past the Cougars (5-10, 4-4), who also hit 11 field goals during that time, but hit just one free throw. Junior Mo Terry and junior DeAundre Manuel each scored 10 points during that final run to lead the way.
Terry led the Warriors with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, his third 20-point scoring effort in five games, and Manuel added 18 points and seven rebounds. Junior Dyson Harward added 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Senior Matt Ilodigwe added 11 points and sophomore Mavin James added 10 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Steven Hamilton posted eight points and seven assists before fouling out with 2:06 left.
A second-chance layup by Manuel with 5:05 left put the Warriors in the lead for the first time in the second half, as he was fouled to complete a three-point play and then James knocked down a triple with 4:31 left to give Lycoming a 71-66 lead, sparking a 15-4 run that left the Warriors ahead 81-70 as the clock neared a minute left, when Misericordia scored seven points and forced the Warriors into a pair of turnovers to make it a four-point game with 49 seconds left. The Warriors, however, hit 7-of-8 at the free-throw line in the final seconds to hold on for the win.
Terry picked up a backcourt steal with 7:45 left before hitting a layup while being fouled for an old-fashioned three-point play to tie the game at 61, capping an 15-5 run to overcome their largest deficit of the game at 56-46.
In the first half, the two teams went through five lead changes and six ties, as neither team got more than a two-possession advantage, with the Warriors leading 14-10 with 13:21 left and the Cougars taking a 32-26 lead with 4:42 left. The Warriors cut that lead down to two at halftime, 38-36, and tied the game with a bucket from Manuel with the first shot of the second half. The Cougars, however, went on an 18-10 run in the next eight minutes, setting up the Warriors’ comeback.
Elijah Rosenthal led the Cougars with 16 points and Joseph Baldachino added 14. Nate Kreitzer also posted 10 points and eight assists.
The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday when they host MAC Freedom foe Stevens at 3 p.m. in Lamade Gym.
Women
Misericordia 72
Lycoming 51
DALLAS – First-year Ashley Yoh scored a career-high 12 points to lead the Lycoming College women’s basketball team on Wednesday, as Misericordia University posted a 72-51 MAC Freedom win at the Anderson Sports Center.
Yoh added five rebounds to go with her 12 points in her first action in four games. Sophomore Allison Butler tied for a team-high with 12 points as well, her ninth double-digit game, also adding a team-high nine rebounds and four steals.
First-year Meghan Dufner scored nine to go with six rebounds and junior Emily Zoscin and first-year Mya Wetzel each scored four points, as Wetzel added two assists and three rebounds.
The Warriors’ best scoring run of the night came in the second quarter and started with a layup from junior Kenzie Reed with 4:53 left and was followed less than 30 seconds later by a 3-point shot from sophomore Cathryn Brought. A jump shot by Butler cut the deficit, which was nine points, to two. The Warriors mounted 19 points in the quarter, led by six each from Yoh and Butler, and closing within a point at the break, 30-29.
Junior Diana Rantz hit a layup to give the Warriors a 10-9 lead late in the first quarter, but an eight-point run helped Misericordia take a seven-point lead, which got to as many as nine in the second quarter before the Warriors’ run.
The offense was held to four points in the third quarter with Dufner landing a layup from the paint at 5:16 and Zoscin hitting two free throws with a minute left, while Misericordia scored 21.
The Warriors posted 18 points in the final 10 minutes of the game, as the Warriors scored 14 points on free throws while Yoh finished with two layup attempts from the paint for an additional four points.
Alyssa Bondi led the Cougars with 25 points, three assists, and two rebounds. She was joined by Melina Santacroce, who totaled 12 points, three assists, and six rebounds. Gianna Delfina led the team with 11 rebounds.
The Warriors return to home court on Saturday when they host Stevens Institute of Technology at 1 p.m. at Lamade Gym in MAC Freedom action.
