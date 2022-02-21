SHAMOKIN — Three champions from Lewisburg and Mifflinburg were crowned Saturday at the South Section at Shamokin Area High School. Eleven area wrestlers advanced from sectionals.
Milton will send a pair of wrestlers to the District 4 championships, Friday and Saturday at Williamsport.
In one of the most anticipated matchups of the day, Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich pinned Milton’s Nathan Rauch in the final at 285. Ulrich, a fifth-place state medalist last year, will defend his District 4 title in a solid field next week.
Mifflinburg’s other two champions were Brady Struble at 113 and Troy Bingaman at 160. Struble decisioned Brady Moyer, of Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, 11-5, in the final, while Bingaman decisioned Milton’s Alexander Hoffman, 7-1.
At 215, Kaelex Shuck fell to Milton’s Cale Bastian in the consolation final.
Lewisburg is sending five wrestlers to Williamsport on Friday.
Winning gold for the Green Dragons: Jace Gessner at 106, Kaiden Wagner at 145 and Chase Wenrich at 152. Gessner pinned Southern Columbia’s Gaege Fronk in the championship, while Wagner earned a major decision over Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock. Wenrick pinned Danville’s Weston Whapham in the final.
Quinton Bartlett (152) fell to Shamokin’s Wade Alleman in the consolation final. Brady Cromley (138) fell to Shamokin’s Chase Pensyl in the consy final as well.
District 4 Class 2A South SectionSaturday At ShamokinKey:
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Danville, Dan; Lewisburg, Lew; Line Mountain, LM; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Miff; Milton, Milt; Mount Carmel, MC; Shamokin, Sham; Southern Columbia, SC; Sugar Valley Charter, SV.
Team standings:
1. Southern Columbia, 167.5; 2. Danville, 114; 3. Line Mountain, 95.5; 4. Lewisburg, 90; 5. Mifflinburg, 83.6; 6. Mount Carmel, 80; 7. Midd-West, 64; 8. (tie) Shamokin, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 50.5; 10. Milton, 50; 11. Sugar Valley Charter, 25.
Preliminaries
132: Jeremy Page, Miff, pinned Connor McCaffery, Milt, 1:17; 160: Kaleb Henry, VT, dec. Keenan Hill, 10-9; 172: Wyatt Weaver, MW, pinned Chase Thomas, Sham, 0:58.
Quarterfinals
106: Jace Gessner, Lew, bye; Bradyn Schadel, LM, pinned Noah Heimbach, Milt, 0:25; Gaege Fronk, SC, maj. dec. Kaden Peters, MW, 13-5; Zander Billings, VT, bye. 113: Brady Struble, Miff, bye; Kris Kalbarchick, MC, pinned Caden Michaels, Lew, 1:03; Brady Moyer, VT, pinned Tyler Stokes, Milton, 1:57; Blake Sassaman, Dan, bye. 120: Nolan Baumert, LM, maj. dec. Edward Zuber, SC, 10-0; Quinton Bartlett, Lew, dec. Tyler Geiswite, Milt, 11-5; Wade Alleman, Sham, maj. dec. Eli Welliver, Dan, 12-0; Matthew Smith, MW, pinned Damien Klimas, MC, :27. 126: 1. Aiden Kritzer, LM, bye; Brady Wolkoski, MC, pinned Chase Long, Lew, 3:48; Brady Feese, SC, pinned Dylan Starr, Miff, 2:36; Gavin Haggerty, Dan, pinned Reese Alleman, Sham, 1:55. 132: Conner Heckman, MW, pinned Page, 0:09; Noah Moyer, VT, tech fall Gavin Hampton, SV, 17-1, 5:42; Kyle Vanden Heuvel, Dan, pinned Derek Gessner, Lew, 3:30; Mason Barvitskie, SC, pinned Max Bingaman, LM, 0:57. 138: Kole Biscoe, SC, pinned Ben Miller, MC, 1:30; Chase Pensyl, Sham, tech. fall Isaiah Conaway, 15-0, 3:36; Lane Schadel, LM, tech all Quinn Keister, Milt, 15-0; Jacob Ray, Dan, pinned Brady Cromley, Lew, 5:39. 145: Kaiden Wagner, Lew, pinned Alex DeHart, Milt, 2:28; Jaymen Golden, SC, dec. Cameron Quick, SV, 10-7; Brian Long, Sham, pinned Zack Reed, MC, 4:49; Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Nolan Coombe, Dan, 0:31. 152: Chase Wenrich, Lew, pinned Nathaniel Chyko, VT, 0:47; Louden Murphy, SC, pinned Aiden Keiser, Milt, 1:32; Kohen Shingara, LM, dec. Jay Yount, MW, 9-8; Weston Whapham, Dan, pinned Andrew Luskoskie, 2:56. 160: Troy Bingaman, Miff, pinned Henry, 1:36; Caden Wolfley, MW, dec. Derek Shedleski, Lew, 5-0; Alexander Hoffman, Milt, pinned Aaron Johnson, Dan, 4:05; Tyler Whary, Sham, pinned Maddox Reed, MC, 1:03. 172: Garrett Garcia, SC, pinned W. Weaver, MW, 0:18; Gavin Lasko, MC, pinned Cayden Weaver, SV, 5:59; Caden Haggerty, Dan, pinned Jonathan Melendez, Miff, 1:52; Cody Welliver, VT, pinned Hagen Persun, Lew, 2:29. 189: Jude Bremigen, SC, bye; Thomas Davitt, MC, pinned Trent Wenrich, Lew, 3:00; Colten Etters, SV, pinned Michael Keister, Miff, 3:59; Connor Jones, Dan, bye. 215: Damon Backes, MC, dec. Cale Bastian, Milt, 3-1; Kaelex Shuck, Miff, pinned Zander Walter, Lew, 3:42; Kyle Stahl, SV, pinned Jacob Gilbert, Dan, 1 32; Joseph Quinton, SC, pinned Bryce Hackenburg, MW, 2:19. 285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Miff, bye; Justin Kutcher, Dan, pinned Garrett Kitchen, Sham, 1:55; Ryan Weidner, MC, pinned Riley Temple, VT, 1:35; Nathan Rauch, Milt, bye.
Semifinals
106: J. Gessner pinned B. Schadel, 2:23; Fronk maj. dec. Billings, 13-5. 113: Struble pinned Kalbarchick, 1:43; Moyer pinned Sassaman, 2:54. 120: Baumert pinned Bartlett, 1:44; Smith dec. W. Alleman, 8-1. 126: Kritzer pinned Wolkoski, :55; Feese maj. dec. Haggerty, 9-0. 132: Heckman pinned Moyer, 3:22; Barvitskie pinned Vanden Heuvel, :49. 138: Biscoe tech. fall 17-0, 3:12; L. Schadel, pinned Ray, 1:55. 145: Wagner pinned Golden, 0:36; Leshock pinned Long, 3:26. 152: Wenrich dec. Murphy, 9-5; Whapham dec. Shingara, 9-4. 160: Bingaman pinned Wolfley, 5:59; Hoffman dec. Whary, 6-1. 172: Garcia pinned Lasko, 0:58; Hagerman pinned Welliver, 2:12. 189: Bremigen dec. Davitt, 7-2; Jones pinned Etters, 0:50. 215: Backes pinned Shuck, 0:56; Quinton pinned Stahl, 3:12. 285: Ulrich tech. fall Kutcher, 16-1,1:58; Rauch pinned Weidner, 3:26
Consolation quarterfinals
120: Zuber pinned Geiswite, 4:37; Welliver dec. Klimas, 5-0; 126: Starr pinned R. Alleman, 2:51 132: Hampton pinned Page, 1:47; Bingaman pinned D. Gessner, 1:59 138: Conaway pinned Miller, 2:17; Cromley pinned Keister, 1:22 145: Quick pinned DeHart, 1:51; Reed pinned Coombe, 1:33 152: Keiser pinned Chyko, 0:23; Yount pinned Luskoskie, 2:55 160: Shedleski pinned Henry, 0:54; Johnson pinned M. Reed, 0:42 172: C. Weaver dec. W. Weaver, 6-1; Persun pinned Melendez, 3:32 215: Bastlan maj. dec. Walter, 13-1; Hackenburg pinned Gilbert, 0:42
Consolation semifinals
106: Billings dec. Heimbach, 7-3; B. Schadel pinned Peters, 0:52 113: Sassaman pinned Michaels, 4:01; Kalbarchick maj. dec. Stokes, 10-1 120: W. Alleman pinned Zuber, 2:33; Bartlett dec. Welliver, 3-2 TB1 126: Haggerty tech. fall Long, 22-7, 4:03; Wolkoski maj. dec. Starr, 14-0 132: Vanden Heuvel maj. dec. Hampton, 17-4; Moyer maj. dec. Bingaman, 12-2 138: Conoway pinned Ray, 2:41; Pensyl dec. Cromley, 9-5; 145: B. Long pinned Quick, 1:47; Golden dec. Reed, 7-4 152: Shingara pinned Keiser, 2:27; Murphy dec. Yount, 1-0 160: Whary pinned Shedleski, 2:46; Wolfley pinned Johnson, 2:59 172: Welliver dec. C. Weaver, 4-2; Lasko dec. Persun, 8-4 189: T. Wenrich maj. dec. Etters, 18-10; Davitt pinned Keister, 0:28 215: Bastian pinned Stahl, 1:14; Shuck pinned Hackenburg, 1:52 285: Weidner dec. Kitchen, 5-1; Kutcher dec. Temple, 3-0.
Consolation finals
(Both advance to districts) 106: B. Schadel maj. dec. Billings, 8-0 113: Sassaman maj. dec Kalbarchick, 11-1 120: W. Alleman pinned Bartlett, 0:43 126: Haggerty tech. fall Wolkoski, 16-1, 3:00 132: Vanden Heuvel dec. Moyer, 12-8 138: Pensyl dec. Conoway, 10-5 145: Golden dec. Long, 7-4 152: Murphy maj. dec. Shingara, 8-0 160: Wolfley dec. Whary. 1-0 172: Welliver dec. Lasko, 5-2 189: Davitt dec. T. Wenrich, 7-3 215: Bastian maj. dec. Shuck, 12-4 285: Weidner dec. Kutcher, 1-0.
Championship finals
