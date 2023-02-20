HUGHESVILLE — It was a sweet Saturday in Hughesville for the Warrior Run wrestling team at the District 4 Central Sectional.

The Defenders crowned two champions in their six finalists and advanced a total of nine wrestlers to the District 4 Class 2A tournament at Williamsport High School next weekend and captured the program’s first team title since 2017 by outlasting two-time defending champion Benton, 146-137.5.

