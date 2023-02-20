HUGHESVILLE — It was a sweet Saturday in Hughesville for the Warrior Run wrestling team at the District 4 Central Sectional.
The Defenders crowned two champions in their six finalists and advanced a total of nine wrestlers to the District 4 Class 2A tournament at Williamsport High School next weekend and captured the program’s first team title since 2017 by outlasting two-time defending champion Benton, 146-137.5.
Winning championships for the Defenders were freshmen Tyler Ulrich (127) and Reagan Milheim (139) while Kaden (145) and Cameron (152) Milheim, Isaiah Betz (160) and Cole Shupp (172) finished second. Gavin Hunter (121), Sam Hall (133) and Conner Parker (189) will advance after placing fourth.
Meadowbrook Christian School’s Cade Wirnsberger was the champion at 145 while his brother, Max, place third at 121.
“This is such a grueling tournament that is loaded with so much talent,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. “We just kept winning big matches all day and we had a couple of freshmen get wins in the finals. The team championship is just the frosting on the cake.”
Ulrich’s 4-3 thriller over Montoursville’s David Kennedy in the 127-pound final was the most dramatic win of the day for the Defenders. In a match that featured some of the best scrambles of the day, Ulrich, who beat Kennedy 7-4 during their January dual meet, found a way to convert a takedown at the edge of the mat as time ran out.
“I knew this was going to be another tight match,” Ulrich said. “Working in the room with the Milheims definitely gets me used to being in those scramble positions. They are really good and that gives me another level of scrambling to have available to me and that was important in this match. In the end I just had to have a positive mentality and not give up. I got in on his leg with ten seconds left and that was really a lot of time to work for that takedown.”
Betz knew it would be a low scoring match that would probably be decided at the end.
“That was a great match by two good kids,” Betz said. “Kennedy had some really good shots and Tyler had some good defense. Tyler was close to a couple of takedowns and he was able to sneak that one in at the end.”
Reagan Milheim, a 3-0 winner over Benton’s 3-time state qualifier Ethan Kolb in their December dual meet matchup, duplicated that effort in the 139-pound final for the 40th win of his freshman season.
In the loaded 145-pound bracket that featured three state place winners and a sensational freshman, Meadowbrook Christian School’s Cade Wirnsberger made a second period reversal stand up in a 2-1 win over Kaden Milheim.
“I love this time of year,” said Wirnsberger, a senior with 133 career wins and two state medals. “(Kaden) is a friend and a workout partner. That doesn’t really mean it’s harder or easier to wrestle him. It just means he’s a tough opponent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.