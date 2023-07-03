NEW BERLIN — A pair of Union County teams met in Sunday’s District 13 Junior Baseball matchup, and Lewisburg continued its impressive start to the postseason with a 14-4, five-inning victory over Mifflinburg on Sunday at New Berlin Recreation Park.

Mifflinburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning behind an RBI single from Ethan Clark, but from there it was all Lewisburg.

