NEW BERLIN — A pair of Union County teams met in Sunday’s District 13 Junior Baseball matchup, and Lewisburg continued its impressive start to the postseason with a 14-4, five-inning victory over Mifflinburg on Sunday at New Berlin Recreation Park.
Mifflinburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning behind an RBI single from Ethan Clark, but from there it was all Lewisburg.
Two runs scored on wild pitches to halve Lewisburg’s deficit in the second inning, but in the fourth the team put nine runs on the board to go in front and never look back.
A bunt base hit by Fynn Oberdorf got the rally started. Lincoln Ayres followed with an RBI single before Parker Hamilton hit a two-run single to make the score 11-4.
Oberdorf later hit an RBI single in the fifth, along with Ayres, to put the game away.
Landynn Bieber and Colin Shannon both worked two innings in relief of starter Hamilton, and both players struck out four and neither allowed a hit or a run.
At the plate, Oberdorf batted 2-for-2, plus Ayres and Hamilton went 2-for-3. Ayres, Hamilton and Oberdorf all drove in a pair of runs, with Oberdorf and Hudson King both scoring twice.
Mifflinburg falls into the elimination bracket and plays the Selinsgrove-Snyder County winner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while Lewisburg is off until playing in the D-13 final at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Major Baseball
Mifflinburg 6, Selinsgrove 1
BLOOMSBURG — It’s on to the District 13 championship game for Mifflinburg, which used a four-run fourth to break open a close game and beat Selinsgrove at Bloomsburg Town Park.
Leading just 2-1 entering the top of the fourth, Mifflinburg got the rally started with leadoff singles from Collin Brandt and Lukas Shaffer. That set the stage for a two-run single from Hudson Troup and Jaxson Kaskie followed with an RBI single.
That was more than enough run support for starting pitcher Brennen Snyder, who got the win after he pitched five innings and had 12 strikeouts, two walks and gave up one hit and one earned run.
Vaughn Yoder then pitched the sixth and struck out two to nail down the victory for Mifflinburg.
At the plate for Mifflinburg, Dylan Catherman batted 2-for-2 and doubled, plus Snyder, Shaffer and Brayden Resseguie all hit 2-for-3, with Troup and Kaskie both driving in two runs.
Mifflinburg now faces the elimination bracket winner for the D-13 title at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
9-10-11 Baseball
Saturday
Mifflinburg 17,
Snyder County 6
DANVILLE — Mifflinburg grabbed a lead from the get-go and never let it go to cruise to a commanding win over Snyder County in an elimination game Saturday at Washies Field.
An RBI triple in the first inning by Ben Wertman got Mifflinburg going, and the team really started rolling with a seven-run second behind a two-run double by Jackson Boyer and a two-run triple by Wertman.
Mifflinburg would pull away with a six-run sixth. Boyer hit a two-run single, plus Asher Bardo and Cooper Schneck both hit RBI singles to highlight the frame.
Wertman and Boyer batted 2-for-2 and 2-for-3, respectively, plus Boyer also drove in four runs and Wertman had three RBI and two runs scored. In addition for Mifflinburg, Spencer Peachey had a hit and three RBI, and Harrison Marr had a hit, three walks, three runs scored and two RBI.
Mifflinburg next plays Selinsgrove in another elimination game at 5:30 p.m. today.
8-9-10 Baseball
Saturday
Milton 27,
Central Columbia 17
LAURELTON — Milton’s All-Stars opened the game with a big 15-run first inning, but the team needed a late rally to fend off Central at the Field of Dreams.
An RBI single by Cohen Knarr keyed a five-run fifth, but the majority of runs Milton scored in the fifth, and in a six-run sixth came home on walks, errors and wild pitches.
Brody Rhodes (3ks, 2 walks, 4 hits, 2 ER) pitched 3.1 innings of relief to get the win for Milton, although the team had many offensive leaders in the game.
Brody Ficks led the offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, that included a walk, two RBI and two runs scored, plus Weston Summer, Cohen Knarr, Jordan Brown and Rhodes all batted 2-for-3, plus Cullen Reese and Blake Kurtz both went 2-for-4.
Knarr also scored four runs, had three RBI and walked twice, plus Summer had two RBI and Liam Pfeil had two as well. Rhodes, Summer and Isaiah Hertzler all added doubles.
Milton advanced to the winner’s bracket final where it will play Selinsgrove at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Selinsgrove 9, Mifflinburg 4
LAURELTON — Mifflinburg tried to rally late, but Selinsgrove took a winner’s bracket win over the Union County All-Star team on Saturday at the Field of Dreams.
Selinsgrove scored four runs in the third and fifth innings to take a 9-1 lead.
Mifflinburg got three runs in the sixth behind RBI singles from Colton Roman and Andre Reiff, the latter with two outs, but the rally fizzled after that.
Mifflinburg now plays Lewisburg in an elimination bracket game today at 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Warrior Run 12,
Bloomsburg 2 (5 inn.)
LAURELTON — Warrior Run’s All-Stars are still alive after they took down Bloomsburg, 12-2, in a five-inning elimination game victory Friday at the Field of Dreams.
“We won thanks to timely hitting, aggressive base running and a dominant pitching performance by 14 Hank Watson,” said Warrior Run manager Fred Lundy III. “The team is really coming together at the right time. All 12 guys a toeing the line and contributing.”
Warrior Run next plays Central Columbia at 8 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg’s All-Stars also won their elimination game Friday over Shikellamy/Acorn. Lewisburg will now play Mifflinburg at 5:30 p.m. today.
8-9-10 Softball
Friday
ALMEDIA — At Central Columbia’s First Keystone Community Bank Field, Snyder County downed Warrior Run, 24-9, in the first game of the District 13 Tournament.
Warrior Run then played its next game on Sunday versus Danville, with the latter taking an 8-5 win to end Warrior Run’s stay in the District 13 Tournament.
In the late game Friday at Central Columbia, Selinsgrove rolled to a 19-6, four-inning victory over Mifflinburg, which now drops into the elimination bracket and faces the Shikellamy-Snyder County loser at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
American Legion baseball
Friday
Mifflinburg 6, Berwick 0
BERWICK — Lucas Kurtz and Shea Girton combined to pitch a no-hitter in Mifflinburg’s win over Berwick on Friday.
Kurtz pitched the first six innings and had six strikeouts, but he also handed out five walks. Girton, however, had one strikeout in a clean seventh for Post 410.
Offensively for Mifflinburg (6-3), Zach Wertman and Girton hit back-to-back RBI doubles to give Post 410 a 3-0 lead.
Mifflinburg’s lead grew to 5-0 in the sixth on a bases loaded walk drawn by Wertman and an RBI single by Zeb Hufnagle.
Wertman, for good measure, hit an RBI triple in the seventh to put the game away. Wertman finished the game 5-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Lucas Whittaker and Girton batted 2-for-4 and 2-for-5, respectively, for Post 410.
