TURBOTVILLE – The boys soccer teams from Warrior Run and Milton can both score some goals, but in Tuesday’s matchup neither team found the back of the net through the first 40 minutes of action.

Alex Brown broke the stalemate for the Defenders 7:39 into the second half, and 2:18 later Ben Potter followed with a goal as Warrior Run took a 2-0 nonleague win over Milton in a Black Out game to honor former head coach Andy Bieber, who passed away from cancer last spring.

(0) comments

