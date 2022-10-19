TURBOTVILLE – The boys soccer teams from Warrior Run and Milton can both score some goals, but in Tuesday’s matchup neither team found the back of the net through the first 40 minutes of action.
Alex Brown broke the stalemate for the Defenders 7:39 into the second half, and 2:18 later Ben Potter followed with a goal as Warrior Run took a 2-0 nonleague win over Milton in a Black Out game to honor former head coach Andy Bieber, who passed away from cancer last spring.
Nathan Axtman and Jake Bruckhart assisted on the goals for Warrior Run, which improved to 12-4-1.
Warrior Run also led in shots (14-6) and corner kicks (5-1), plus goalkeeper Braego Cieslukowski made six saves to get the shutout against Milton (11-5).
The win by the Defenders solidified their No. 4 slot in the Class 2A standings, with the District 4 playoffs to start next week. Milton currently sits in the No. 5 spot, and if that holds the two teams will face each other in the first round.
Warrior Run next hosts Southern Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday, while Milton hosts Mifflinburg at 7 p.m. Thursday.
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons got goals from Zak Kreisher and Noah Pawling in the first half to cruise to the nonleague victory.
Reese Dieffenderfer added a goal in the second half for Lewisburg (14-1-1), plus Cohen Hoover had a pair of assists and Evan Gill had an assist as well.
Lewisburg next plays at South Williamsport at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 3, Central Columbia 0
Lew-Zak Kreisher, assist Evan Gill, 35:45.
Lew-Noah Pawling, assist Cohen Hoover, :24.
Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, assist Hoover, 29:26.
Shots: Lewisburg, 10-0; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 6-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 0; CC (Maddix Karns), 7.
MILL HALL — Peyton Jones’ goal with 5 minutes left in the second overtime gave Central Mountain the Heartland-I win over Mifflinburg.
Kanon Keister made 13 saves to lead Mifflinburg (5-10-2), which next plays at Milton at 7 p.m. Thursday.
MIFFLINBURG – Junior forward Sarah Fritz stole the show on Senior Night as her four goals powered the Wildats to the nonleague win over the Eagles at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Fritz’s third score of the night resulted in her 75th career goal.
“We were excited to celebrate this moment with her, as well as celebrate all our seniors tonight,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando.
For the seniors that were honored, Taylor Beachy scored twice in the first half, plus Lydia Knepp had a goal in the second half for Mifflinburg (10-8) against Line Mountain (3-12).
Mifflinburg ends the regular season at home against Southern Columbia on Thursday at 4 p.m.
MILTON – Abby Parise’s second-half goal gave the Seals the nonleague win over the Black Panthers.
Milton (11-6) fell despite out-shooting Selinsgrove (9-8) 26-16 and leading in corner kicks 5-1 on the night.
Morgan Reiner also made five saves to give the Black Panthers a chance at the victory.
Milton next plays at Towanda at 6 p.m. Thursday.
ALMEDIA – Ainsley Brewington and Alyx Flick scored in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to give the Blue Jays the Heartland-II win.
Central (13-3), the top team in District 4 Class A, led 7-1 in shots and 12-5 in penalty corners over Mifflinburg (7-9), which did get five saves from Lilee Dorman.
The Wildcats, who are mere percentage points out of the eighth and final playoff spot in Class A, have two games remaining this season.
Next up for Mifflinburg is a home game against East Juniata today at 4 p.m.
