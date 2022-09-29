Ryan Newton

Warrior Run’s Ryan Newton reaches back to throw a pass during last Friday’s game against Northwest Area.

 By Jenn Earnest/For The Standard-Journal

Following 22 straight losses, Warrior Run’s football team finally tasted victory last Friday as the Defenders rolled to a 33-19 victory over Northwest Area.

Warrior Run is now looking to make it two wins in a row on Friday when the Defenders host Bloomsburg (3-2, 1-1 HAC-III) in a Heartland-III matchup.

