Following 22 straight losses, Warrior Run’s football team finally tasted victory last Friday as the Defenders rolled to a 33-19 victory over Northwest Area.
Warrior Run is now looking to make it two wins in a row on Friday when the Defenders host Bloomsburg (3-2, 1-1 HAC-III) in a Heartland-III matchup.
“We got some buzz going on. It’s a different feeling around here than it has been, especially when you break a 22-gamke losing streak,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman.
Warrior Run (1-4, 0-2) shined in all facets of the game against Northwest, especially when it came to taking care of the football.
“We got some confidence, but the difference is us protecting the ball. It’s been an Achilles heel for us this season, but it’s a problem we fixed last week,” said Zechman. “We had one turnover, but we created more turnovers and Ryan Newton did a great job protecting the ball, and our line is playing solid – one sack in five games. We’re doing better there, and we did a better job putting pressure on the quarterback.”
Newton threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns last week, and Zechman is looking for his signal caller to keep it going in this Friday’s game.
“It was crazy, but he has a lot of confidence, and the line has been doing a good job of keeping him clean,” said Zechman. “We had good game plan going into last week and we hope to keep it going, but it’s going to be a dogfight.
“If we can protect the ball, win the turnover battle and do better with the penalties, we should be in most of these (upcoming) games,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Bloomsburg is led by senior wide receiver/running back Madden Locke (54 carries for 497 yards), along with senior quarterback Liam Zentner (469 yards passing, 5 TDs).
“Bloomsburg has a handful of playmakers, and it’ll be a task for us for sure. We need to rally to the ball and play good defense,” said Zechman. “Our offense needs to do a good job like last week and keep our defense off the field and keep the momentum — moving the chains and getting the ball to our playmakers.
“It was a brutal first three weeks, but we played some powerhouses. We didn’t do a good job protecting the ball – we shot ourselves in the foot,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Hughesville at Milton
The Black Panthers are also coming off a big win last week (42-13 over Holy Redeemer), but up next for the Black Panthers is an improved Hughesville (3-2, 1-2) squad in Friday’s Heartland-III contest.
“It was nice to make the trip to Holy Redeemer and come away with a victory. They were an athletic team, but I thought we were very physical and executed well on both sides of the ball,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “But this is a new week with new challenges, so we need to be ready to play from the beginning.”
Hughesville won just one game last year and struggled to a 1-9 record, but this year the Spartans have a senior quarterback (Luke Kaiser) and three ballcarriers who’ve run for more than 130 yards.
“I think Hughesville will be a real challenge for us. They are very improved and are playing really well,” said Davis. “They are very aggressive on defense and very optimistic, so we will need to value the ball and not turn the ball over. On defense we will need to be assignment sound and tackle well and try and create some turnovers ourselves.
“We need to be disciplined and do our assignments on both sides of the ball. We need to protect the ball and create some turnovers for us to have success this week,” added Milton’s coach.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg
The Wildcats dealt with several absences from the lineup in last week’s lopsided loss to Jersey Shore, but Mifflinburg (4-1, 3-1 HAC-I) still won’t be at full strength when Selinsgrove (4-1, 2-1) comes to town on Friday.
“We still have a few guys missing due to injuries. We won’t be operating 100 percent. Any time you are playing without key players, you turn to the “next man up” philosophy. With that said, you can’t replace experience, size, speed or strength,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler.
“As always, we would prefer to be operating at full capacity, however in this sport, that is not always the case. Maintaining health is so critical in high school football for success. We saw some good things to build on from the performances of several of the young guys, so we will continue to look to them to step up and keep improving.”
Among Dressler’s concerns with Selinsgrove is the Seals’ defense.
“Selinsgrove always has an aggressive defense. They swarm to the ball and play downhill. Their linebacker corps appears to be operating as typical Selinsgrove linebackers, aggressive, in the backfield, and causing problems,” said Dressler. “The secondary has been causing turnovers and they close on the ball well. Offensively, they clearly like to run the ball with a pass or two sprinkled in here and there. I think they have talent on both sides of the ball that appears to be improving each week.”
Junior Tucker Teats is the Seals top threat on the ground (44 carries for 251 yards, 2 TDs), plus junior Mark Pastore has done a capable job at quarterback (17-of-31 for 308 yards, 5 TDs).
“The keys to this game are line of scrimmage control, the turnover battle and who can finish drives,” said Dressler. “We are excited and looking forward to hosting Selinsgrove. I believe it has been five years since we have played, so it is nice to have this opportunity again.”
Lewisburg at Danville
The Green Dragons are still searching for their first win of the season, but it most likely won’t be coming on Friday when they hit the road to play the Ironmen in a Heartland-II battle.
Danville (5-0, 3-0 HAC-II) is rolling (averaging 44.2 points per game), and the Ironmen are fresh off a (49-14) mercy rule win over Southern Columbia last week. It is the first time in six years the Tigers have lost a mercy rule game.
The Ironmen will pose many challenges for Lewisburg (0-5, 0-3).
Senior quarterback Zach Gordon has thrown for 722 yards (on 38-of-47 passing) and 11 touchdowns, while on the ground senior Ty Stauffer leads with the way with 54 carries for 351 yards and four touchdowns.
As a team, Danville has rushed for 900 yards and 13 touchdowns.
