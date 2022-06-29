JERSEY SHORE — Luke Rokavec pitched a complete game to lead Mifflinburg to a 3-1 victory over Jersey Shore in Susquehanna Valley American Legion League action Tuesday.
Rokavec scattered six hits and held Jersey Shore to just the single run in the fifth inning.
By that point Mifflinburg (7-4) already had a 3-0 lead thanks to an RBI from Cyruss Scholvin, plus extra-base hits from Nathan Chambers (double) and Lucas Whittaker (triple). Whittaker also had an RBI and a run scored on his triple.
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg Post 182 at 5:.45 p.m. today.
Little League softball
8-10 Division
Central Columbia 16,
Mifflinburg 0
SELINSGROVE - The lopsided loss by Mifflinburg by Central put the Union County All-Star team into the elimination bracket. Mifflinburg next plays the loser of today's game against Warrior Run and Selinsgrove at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
