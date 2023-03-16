College
Men’s lacrosseAlfred 18, Lycoming 10Notes:
Sophomore Sean Farrell scored his first career hat trick to help lead the Warriors as they fell in non-conference action to Alfred at UPMC Field at Keiper Stadium. Senior Owen Zimmerman notched four goals, an assist, two ground balls and caused a turnover as he moved up into seventh in the program with 119 career goals, passing Andrew Ream ’19, who finished his career with 117 goals. Sophomore Troy Scozzafava scored two goals and added an assist and a ground ball for Lycoming (2-5) against the Saxons (3-2).
Women’s lacrosseLycoming 17, Randolph 11Notes:
Sophomore Katie Maguire found the back of the net five times to lead the Warriors, and first-year Riley Block and sophomore Kailey Stocker also notched hat tricks in the non-conference victory at Wildcat Stadium. Maguire recorded two assists and a ground ball to go with her five goals. Block scored four goals and recorded two assists, causing one turnover for Lycoming.
Men’s tennisBucknell 4, Saint Mary’s 3Notes:
The Bison traveled all the way to the West Coast to put their longest winning streak in 25 years on the line, and Bucknell came through with a big win over Saint Mary’s on Wednesday at the Timothy Korth Tennis Complex. With freshman Amar Tahirovic providing the clinching point at No. 2 singles, Bucknell captured its 10th consecutive win to improve to 10-4 on the season. This is now the fifth-longest winning streak in team history and the longest since the 1998 team started its season with 15 straight victories.
BasketballNational Invitational Tournament GlanceFirst RoundTuesday, March 14At Jersey Mike’s ArenaPiscataway, N.J.
Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86, OT
At Bartow ArenaBirmingham, Ala.
UAB 88, Southern Miss. 60
At Beasley ColiseumPullman, Wash.
E. Washington 81, Washington St. 74
At Memorial GymnasiumNashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62
At Kohl CenterMadison, Wis.
Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62
At Crisler CenterAnn Arbor, Mich.
Michigan 90, Toledo 80
At Liberty ArenaLynchburg, Va.
Liberty 62, Villanova 57
At CU Events CenterBoulder, Colo.
Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64
Wednesday, March 15At Littlejohn ColiseumClemson, S.C.
Morehead St. 68, Clemson 64
At Beeghly CenterYoungstown, Ohio
Oklahoma St. 69, Youngstown St. 64
At Matthew Knight ArenaEugene, Ore.
Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58
At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell CenterGainesville, Fla.
UCF 67, Florida 49
At Fifth Third ArenaCincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72
At UNT ColiseumDenton, Texas
North Texas 69, Alcorn St. 53
At The PitAlbuquerque, N.M.
Utah Valley St. 83, New Mexico 69
At Leavey CenterSanta Clara, Calif.
Sam Houston St. 58, Santa Clara 56
Second RoundSaturday, March 18At TBD
Hofstra vs. Cincinnati, TBA Oregon vs. UCF, TBA Morehead St. vs. UAB, TBA Oklahoma St. vs. E. Washington, TBA Colorado vs. Utah Valley St., TBA
At Memorial GymnasiumNashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt vs. Michigan, Noon
At TBD
Sam Houston St. vs. North Texas, TBA
Sunday, March 19
Wisconsin vs. Liberty, TBA
QuarterfinalsTuesday, March 21
Oregon-UCF winner vs. Wisconsin-Liberty winner, TBA Hofstra-Cincinnati winner vs. Colorado-Utah Valley St. winner, TBA Oklahoma St.-E. Washington winner vs. Sam Houston St.-North Texas winner, TBA Morehead St.-UAB winner vs. Vanderbilt-Michigan winner, TBA
SemifinalsTuesday, March 28At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Quarterfinal winners, TBA Quarterfinal winners, TBA
ChampionshipThursday, March 30
Semifinal winners, TBA
BaseballMLB Spring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 14 5 .737 LA Angels 11 5 .688 Boston 10 5 .667 Toronto 12 7 .632 Chicago WSox 8 6 .571 Houston 8 6 .571 Seattle 9 7 .563 Detroit 11 9 .550 Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 Minnesota 8 8 .500 NY Yankees 9 10 .474 Baltimore 8 9 .471 Texas 8 11 .421 Oakland 7 10 .412 Cleveland 5 11 .313
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
LA Dodgers 10 4 .714 St. Louis 10 5 .667 Chicago Cubs 10 7 .588 Philadelphia 9 8 .529 Atlanta 8 8 .500 Cincinnati 9 10 .474 Washington 7 8 .467 San Diego 8 10 .444 Milwaukee 7 9 .438 Colorado 7 10 .412 NY Mets 7 10 .412 Arizona 7 11 .389 San Francisco 7 11 .389 Miami 4 11 .267 Pittsburgh 4 12 .250
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota (ss) 4 Pittsburgh (ss) 2, Minnesota (ss) 2 St. Louis 3, Houston (ss) 3 Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh (ss) 6 Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 5 Detroit 6, Boston 2 Miami 1, Houston (ss) 0 Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0 L.A. Angels 8, Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 4 Seattle 8, Kansas City (ss) 6 San Francisco 7, Arizona 6 N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 3 Colorado 5, Chicago Cubs 2 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City (ss) 3
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 9, Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Yankees 8 Toronto 7, Pittsburgh 1 Washington at Miami, ppd. St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1 Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (ss), ppd. Texas 4, Kansas City 3 Seattle at Oakland, ppd. San Francisco (ss) at Arizona (ss), ppd. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, cancelled Milwaukee at Arizona (ss), cancelled Cleveland at San Diego, cancelled
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Houston vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Oakland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Diego vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 6:35 p.m. Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
