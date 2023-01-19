WILLIAMSPORT — With two of the top 10 wrestlers in Division III in their respective weight classes, the 25th-ranked Lycoming College wrestling team will head into the 2023 MAC Wrestling Championship projected to finish tied for fourth in a pre-championship poll conducted by the league's coaches, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs is ranked ninth in the country heading into the MAC Championships, two spots behind York's Cam Farrow. The pair are the only nationally-ranked grapplers from the MAC in the weight class.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.