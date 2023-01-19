WILLIAMSPORT — With two of the top 10 wrestlers in Division III in their respective weight classes, the 25th-ranked Lycoming College wrestling team will head into the 2023 MAC Wrestling Championship projected to finish tied for fourth in a pre-championship poll conducted by the league's coaches, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs is ranked ninth in the country heading into the MAC Championships, two spots behind York's Cam Farrow. The pair are the only nationally-ranked grapplers from the MAC in the weight class.
Senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer, a graduate of Southern Columbia Area High School, is ranked third in the country and is the top-ranked MAC grappler in his weight class. Alvernia's Palmer Rodenhaber is ranked ninth and is the only other MAC heavyweight ranked.
The brackets will be released after weigh-ins on Saturday morning prior to the start of the championship.
Heading into this year's championship, four teams are currently ranked in the NWCA Division III Tournament Team Rankings (and also make up the top four slots in the poll) including Stevens (No. 3), Alvernia (No. 17), York (No. 23) and Lycoming (No. 25). Delaware Valley tied with the Warriors for fourth in the pre-championship poll ahead of Wilkes, Messiah and King's, who round out the poll.
A total of 12 conference wrestlers are currently ranked across eight weight classes by the NWCA, including Fulmer, who is ranked third at heavyweight.
It is the 76th MAC Wrestling Championship dating back to the first championship in 1936. There was no championship from 1944-46 due to World War II, and from 2007-13 the MAC did not sponsor wrestling. The 2019 (Winter Storm Harper) and 2021 (COVID-19) championship were both canceled.
Delaware Valley and Lycoming lead all current and former conference members with 15 conference wrestling team titles each. Wilkes is third with 14 titles. The Aggies won four-straight (2002-06) titles. Since 1977, Lycoming and Delaware Valley have combined for 28 of the 32 titles. From 1966-75, Wilkes won seven-straight titles. The only other team to claim that many consecutive titles was former MAC member Gettysburg College from 1949-55. Lycoming leads all schools with 113 individual MAC titles, while Delaware Valley has 111.
Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa says he'll be back next season
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa announced Wednesday he is returning to Maryland to play next season.
Tagovailoa, who holds a slew of school passing records, will try to help the Terrapins continue their recent rise under coach Michael Locksley. Maryland has won bowl games each of the past two seasons after finishing below .500 in the previous six.
“My goal when coming to Maryland was to help Coach Locksley turn this program around,” Tagovailoa said. “After winning back-to-back bowl games, I believe we have things going in the right direction. But we’re not done yet. I’m not done yet.”
The Terps went 8-5 this past season and were competitive against both Michigan and Ohio State. Tagovailoa, the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has stabilized the QB position at Maryland. He holds the program's career records for yards passing, completions, completion percentage, touchdowns passing and total offense.
He also holds single-season records for yards passing, completions, completion percentage and touchdowns passing.
Maryland also returns standout running back Roman Hemby and tight end Corey Dyches, although wide receiver Rakim Jarrett decided to enter the NFL draft.
Chris Ford, champ as player, coach with Celtics, dies at 74
Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. He was 74.
The family revealed the death through the Celtics. No official cause was given, but the statement said Ford died Tuesday. The Press of Atlantic City reported he died in Philadelphia after suffering a heart attack earlier this month.
Ford was voted the team’s MVP in his first season with Boston. He retired following the 1981-82 season and was an assistant coach for the Celtics for seven seasons from 1983 to 1990, helping coach former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to two titles in 1984 and 1986 while serving under coach K.C. Jones.
He is one of four former Celtics to have won championships as both a player and coach, joining Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn and Jones.
“As a player and coach, Chris Ford’s career spanned over a decade of Celtics basketball, and he made his mark every step of the way,” the Celtics said in a statement. “‘Doc,’ as he was affectionately known by his teammates, was a fundamentally versatile all-around guard. … The Boston Celtics sends their deepest sympathies to the Ford family and their many friends.”
Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Ford starred a Villanova, advancing to the 1970 NCAA Elite Eight and 1971 Final Four. He scored 1,433 points over three seasons for the Wildcats, with his 238 assists in 1970-71 still the school's single-season record.
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright posted a photo of Ford in his Wildcats uniform on Twitter, calling him his “boyhood idol.”
“A creative, gifted tough (Villanova) guard," the post said. "He was more of an idol when I knew him as a great man, loyal friend and passionate (Villanova) alumni. Chris is loved by the VU community. I will miss our talks.”
Ford was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1972. He spent six seasons there before being traded to the Celtics. He averaged a career-high 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game his first season in Boston in 1978-79. He opened the following season on Oct. 12, 1979, by sinking the first 3-point shot in NBA history in the first quarter of Boston's win over the Houston Rockets.
Ford succeeded Jimmy Rodgers as Celtics coach and led the team for five seasons from 1990-91 through 1994-95.
He compiled a 222-188 record with four playoff appearances as Boston’s head coach, but his teams never advanced beyond the conference finals.
Ford also had a pair of two-year head coaching stints with the Milwaukee Bucks (1996-98) and Los Angeles Clippers (1998-2000). He began the 2003-04 season as an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers and coached the final 30 games that season after Randy Ayers was fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.