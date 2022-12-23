The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Boys Basketball
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 5:53 am
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 5:53 am
The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Boys Basketball
Line Mountain at Warrior Run, postponed to TBA
Milton at Bloomsburg, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, moved from Jan. 9 to Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Jersey Shore at Milton, postponed to TBA
Midd-West at Lewisburg, postponed to TBA
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, postponed to TBA
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
