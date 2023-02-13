WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg junior Kimmy Shannon led all area swimmers when she won three events at Saturday’s Williamsport Coaches Invitational.
Shannon won the 100 breaststroke, the 200 freestyle, and she also swam a leg on the victorious 200 free relay.
In the 100 breast, Shannon edged Danville’s Ingrid McElroy, 1:11.44 to 1:11.59. But in the 200 free Shannon won easily in 2:00.16 — more than four seconds ahead of Central Columbia’s Ana Persun.
The 200 free relay won in 1:45.56. Joining Shannon on the team were Jilliane Donner, Emma Hopkinson and Emma Gerlinski.
Also for the Green Dragons, Donner was second in the 200 IM (2:30.44). And for Milton’s girls, Maria Painter took second in the 100 fly (1:07.26).
On the boys side, Lewisburg’s Mason Ordonez was a double-event winner. He won the 50 free in 23.19 and 200 free in 1:48.39.
The Green Dragons also had Mitchell Malusis win the 100 fly (56.92).
Girls basketballLewisburg 41, Montoursville 40LEWISBURG – The Green Dragons head into the postseason on a high note with a close, hard-fought win over the Warriors in the nonleague season finale on Saturday.
Sophie Kilbride and Keeley Baker scored 10 points apiece to lead Lewisburg (15-7).
Kilbride added nine rebounds, six assists and two steals to her night, plus Baker pulled down seven rebounds. In addition, Maddie Still had seven points, six rebounds and two steals.
Lewisburg’s jayvee team also wrapped up a successful season. The Green Dragons went 20-1 after they crushed the Warriors 51-10.
Lewisburg 41, Montoursville 40
Saturday at Lewisburg
Montoursville 12 4 15 9 – 40
Lewisburg 4 13 12 7 – 41
Montoursville (10-11) 40
Jill Stone 0 0-0 0; Syd Stone 3 1-2 7; Maya Neimon 0 0-0 0; Alaina Marchioni 7 2-3 17; Emma Wood 0 0-0 0; Shyanne Klemick 1 2-2 4; Nyla Kutney 0 0-0 0; Maddie Labatch 1 4-4 6; Ashlynn Loe 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 9-11 40.
3-point goals: Marchioni.
Lewisburg (15-7) 41
Sydney Bolinsky 3 1-1 7; Maddy Moyers 2 0-0 4; Maddie Still 3 1-3 7; Elsa Fellon 0 1-2 1; Sophie Kilbride 4 2-5 10; Teagan Osunde 1 0-0 2; Keeley Baker 4 2-4 10. Totals: 17 7-15 41.
3-point goals: None.
JV score: Lewisburg, 51-10. High scorer: Lewisburg, Addie Wuerderman, 9.
Troy 49, Milton 30TROY — Brianna Gordner paced the Black Panthers with 16 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Trojans held on for the nonleague win Saturday. Milton (4-17) is scheduled to play at Danville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Troy 49, Milton 30
Saturday at Troy
Milton 10 6 8 6 — 30
Troy 14 20 11 4 — 49
Milton (4-17) 30
Kiley Long 2 0-2 4; Kyleigh Snyder 1 0-0 2; Brianna Gordner 8 0-3 16; Camryn Hoover 2 0-0 4; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-2 4; Maddie Zeiber 0 0-0 0; Tori Gordner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 0-7 30.
3-point goals: None.
Troy (15-5) 49
Rachel Kingsley 1 1-2 3; Katie Lackey 5 0-0 13; Alyssas Pasko 8 0-0 19; Katlyn Sterling 1 1-2 3; Makenna Matthews 3 0-2 6; Ella Van Noy 1 0-0 3; Amber White 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 1-4 49.
3-point goals: Lackey 3, Pasko 3, Van Noy.
Shikellamy 60, Warrior Run 40TURBOTVILLE — A huge night by the Braves’ Lily Fatool sunk the Defenders in the nonleague matchup on Saturday.
Fatool hit nine 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 33 points for Shikellamy (12-9).
Sienna Dunkleberger led Warrior Run (5-17) with 18 points, plus Alexis Hudson had six in the season finale for the Defenders.
Shikellamy 60, Warrior Run 40
Saturday at Warrior Run
Shikellamy (12-9) 60
Lily Fatool 12 0-0 33; Casi Ronk 4 0-0 8; Blaire Balestrini 2 0-0 4; Paige Fausey 2 2-3 7; Allison Minnier 1 0-2 2; Olivia Solomon 2 0-0 4; Kiannah Lenner 2 0-0 5. Totals: 23 2-5 60.
3-point goals: Fatool 9, Fausey.
Warrior Run (5-17) 40
Mara Woland 1 0-0 2; Alexis Hudson 1 4-6 6; Kelsey Hoffman 1 1-2 3; Peyton Meehan 0 2-2 2; Sienna Dunkleberger 6 6-8 18; Abby Evans 1 3-4 5; Jayla Heinle 1 2-4 4; Mya Evans 1 0-0 2; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Chloe Burden 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 18-26 40.
3-point goals: None.
Boys basketballMilton 64, Hughesville 60 (OT)MILTON — Nijel Hunter stepped up big in overtime to cap the Black Panthers’ comeback against the Spartans in Saturday’s nonleague matchup.
Hunter tallied five of his 11 points in the extra period as Milton (11-10) rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter.
The fourth-quarter rally was made possible by senior Xzavier Minium, who had 12 of his team-high 21 points in the final period.
Milton also got 18 points from Luke DeLong and eight from Jace Brandt.
The Black Panthers wrap up their regular season with a game tonight at Midd-West at 7:30 p.m.
Milton 64, Hughesville 60 (OT)
Saturday at Milton
Hughesville 9 19 14 16 2 — 60
Milton 13 14 7 24 6 — 64
Hughesville (9-12) 60
Shea McCuster 1 0-0 2; Ethan Woolcock 3 0-0 6; Josh Heiney 9 2-2 24; Landon King 3 1-6 7; Luke Kaiser 3 2-7 8; Brady Snyder 1 0-0 2; Dylan Beiber 4 2-2 11; Jacob Buck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-12 60.
3-point goals: Heiney 4, Kaiser 2, Beiber.
Milton (11-10) 64
Xzavier Minium 8 4-4 21; Ashton Krall 1 2-4 4; Rylin Scott 1 0-0 2; Luke DeLong 5 4-7 18; Nijel Hunter 3 3-3 11; Jace Brandt 3 2-2 8; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Will Fridia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 15-20 64.
3-point goals: DeLong 4, Hunter 2, Minium.
JV score: Milton, 42-40. High scorer: Milton, Scott, 26.
Central Mountain 69, Lewisburg 61MILL HALL – The Green Dragons’ fourth-quarter comeback fell short as the Wildcats took the Heartland-I victory on Friday.
Lewisburg (14-7 overall) got off to a hot start behind nine points from Cam Michaels and a pair of 3-pointers from Henry Harrison to take a 21-15 lead.
But Central Mountain (19-1) bounced back and took a 45-40 lead after the third quarter.
The Green Dragons heated back up in the fourth behind eight more points from Michaels and six from the newly-returned Jack Blough, but they couldn’t slow down the Wildcats enough to complete their comeback.
Michaels led Lewisburg with 22 points while Blough added 12. Harrison and Neyshawn Mabry added 11 apiece.
The Green Dragons wrap up the regular season with an away game at Warrior Run today at 7:30 p.m.
