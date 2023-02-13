WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg junior Kimmy Shannon led all area swimmers when she won three events at Saturday’s Williamsport Coaches Invitational.

Shannon won the 100 breaststroke, the 200 freestyle, and she also swam a leg on the victorious 200 free relay.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

