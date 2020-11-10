LEWISBURG – It’s been a relatively drama free postseason so far for Lewisburg’s boys soccer team following three lopsided district playoff wins, but the action is about to get a lot more intense for the Green Dragons.
After claiming the program’s second straight District 4 Class 2A title and seventh crown in the last nine years with a 7-0 dismantling of rival Midd-West on Saturday, Lewisburg heads into the PIAA Tournament on a roll, which is bad news for Wyoming Seminary, the Green Dragons’ first-round opponent tonight.
The two teams square off at 7 p.m. at Danville Area High School.
“It definitely felt good to win against our rival, but now we are focused on Wyoming Seminary,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell, whose team outscored its opponents 24-1 in district play.
“We take one game at a time and we put full effort in the immediate challenge. We are only focused on what is in front of us,” Kettlewell added. “All games are a good learning experience and Saturday was no different. We did the simple things right and continued to grow as a team.”
Last year’s appearance in the state playoffs also helped the team grow and mature in order to get back to this point. The Green Dragons fell to eventual state runner-up New Hope-Solebury, 2-1, in the semifinals.
“Last year gave many of our players experience in highly competitive games. We continue to focus on the simple things, as simple wins more than spectacular. We are a deep team that can move our players to different spots depending on our opponent,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“Our point of emphasis is to focus on one game (at a time) and continue to play our style and do the little things correct.”
Wyoming Seminary (15-1), which claimed its third District 2 title in a row last week, poses a formidable challenge for Lewisburg (18-0), because at this point of the season every team is of championship caliber.
“It will be competitive game as everyone now is a district champ and battle tested,” said Kettlewell. “Our main concern will be limiting their athletic players from getting the ball in dangerous positions.”
Getting off to a good start and attacking early will be key for the Green Dragons in today’s game.
“I want our team to read our opponent as to what they are giving us and where is the space (for us to attack),” said Kettlewell, whose team has scored 136 goals on the year for an average of 7.6 per game.
Seniors Ben Liscum and Anthony Bhangdia lead Lewisburg with 35 goals apiece entering the contest. Liscum also has 27 assists and Bhangdia has 13
In addition to those two captains, Jack Dieffenderfer has added 24 goals and 14 assists, plus James Koconis has 10 goals and 15 assists on the year.
All total, 14 players have scored at least one goal this season for Lewisburg.
For the Green Dragons defensively, they have allowed just six goals on the year while senior goalkeeper Tony Burns has made 32 saves and gotten 10 shutouts.
But when the games get tight, and they are going to get tighter from here on out, Kettlewell feels fortunate that he has players who can produce and open the game up.
“It’s very important that our team can produce in many different ways and from many different players,” said Kettlewell. “The depth on our roster is unlike anything I have had before. There are players I would like to get more time on the field, but I can only play 11 at a time. These players are successful because all our team contributes both the players on the field and off the field.”
And regardless of what the Blue Knights throw at the Green Dragons, Kettlewell knows his players will be able to counter whatever Wyoming Seminary throws at them.
“I feel we have proven that we can play with a lot of different styles of play. Many teams come with a game plan to beat us, but our players have a high soccer IQ (to counter those plans),” said Kettlewell.
