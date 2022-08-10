LEWISBURG — Pairings and game times for the 2022 Sunshine Slam were announced on Tuesday. The Bucknell men’s basketball squad will be participating in the event on Nov. 21-22 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Bison are in the Ocean Bracket and will match up with Presbyterian at 2 p.m. on day one. Austin Peay and UAlbany will get things started at noon.
The two winners will meet for the Ocean Bracket championship on Nov. 22 at noon, with the third-place game set for 8:30 p.m.
All four Ocean Bracket games will be streamed on FloSports, and tickets can be purchased through Bucknell’s Campus Box Office.
Bucknell will also play a Sunshine Slam campus-site game at Georgia on Friday, Nov. 18 at a time to be announced.
Georgia and Saint Joseph’s will meet in round one of the Beach Bracket on Nov. 21, with UAB and South Florida in the other matchup. The Beach Bracket championship and third-place game will be at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., on Nov. 22.
Phillies slugger Harper likely to stay as DH when he returns
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June.
Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning to the outfield this season, but interim manager Rob Thomson said on Tuesday that Harper has cut back on that regimen.
“We’re just going to back off a minute and concentrate on the hitting,” Thomson said before Philadelphia faced Miami.
On Aug. 1, Harper had the three pins removed from his left thumb and began hitting off a tee. He said last week that he hopes to return in September, though he didn’t provide a firm timetable.
The 2021 NL MVP has been out of the lineup since June 25 when a 97-mph fastball from San Diego left-hander Blake Snell hit him on the left thumb. He had been serving as the DH since April after first injuring his right elbow on April 11.
Harper tried to continue playing the outfield but had been used exclusively as a DH since his last appearance in the field on April 16.
The 29-year-old Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies in 2019, is batting .318 with 21 doubles, 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.
The Phillies, who entered Tuesday coming off a four-game sweep of Washington and having won 10 of their last 11, are 22-13 since Harper last played. The surge has put them back into playoff contention.
PSU’s Washington named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Tuesday.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also meets one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or current playing at a Texas Division I four-year college.
Washington (5-10, 215), from Sugar Land, Texas, is also a member of the Biletnikoff Award watch list. He has appeared in 22 career games for the Nittany Lions, making 16 starts.
Washington has 100 career receptions, ranking 18th all-time at Penn State. He has caught a pass in all 22 games and he has recorded 1,310 career receiving yards, good for 22nd in program history.
Washington’s 100 receptions in his first two seasons are the second-most ever at Penn State, trailing only DaeSean Hamilton (127 combined receptions in 2014 and 2015).
In 2021, Washington tallied 64 receptions, 820 yards and five touchdowns, ranking second on the team in all categories. He was sixth in the Big Ten in receptions and ninth in receiving yards.
The watch list will be narrowed down to 16 semifinalists in November and then to five finalists in December. The finalists will be brought to Tyler, Texas for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023.
Earl Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before playing at Texas. In his senior season, Campbell led the nation with 1,744 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, becoming Texas’ first Heisman Trophy winner. He was drafted by the Houston Oilers, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing three times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991.
Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A federal judge in California ruled Tuesday that three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason.
U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour. Freeman said she didn’t consider the golfers faced irreparable harm because of the big money they were guaranteed by joining LIV, a key issue in the case.
“There simply is no irreparable harm in this case,” PGA Tour attorney Elliot Peters said.
The three suspended golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to, each saying in letters last month to the PGA Tour, “I am a free agent and independent contractor.” They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week — including Phil Mickelson.
Robert Walters, an antitrust litigator representing the golfers, noted this would be their opportunity on a big playoff stage, “effectively the Super Bowl of golf” because of its “significant income opportunities.” Freeman responded that the LIV Tour earnings potential was also great and asked whether players might have been able to wait until the conclusion of the PGA Tour season to depart for the new tour.
Walters argued there were only 48 spots and they would have filled up according to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, to which Freeman said she agreed with that stance but that the golfers stood to gain far more financially joining LIV than the money they might have earned on the PGA Tour.
“This is an extraordinarily attractive financial opportunity but it’s much more than that,” Walters said, saying the harm done is that “players lose intangible benefits” such as qualifications for the major tournaments as well as other marquee invitationals.
“This is the holy grail because everybody wants to compete in and prevail in major championships, but it’s not just the majors,” Walters said. He noted that the PGA Tour inferred these golfers would put a “taint” or “stench” on the tour’s image by playing, perhaps even wearing LIV Tour gear in PGA Tour tournaments.
“We’re disappointed that Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones won’t be allowed to play golf. No one gains by banning golfers from playing,” LIV Golf said in a statement.
The first of three FedEx Cup playoff events begin Thursday. Two tournaments offer $15 million prize funds, and the player who wins the FedEx Cup at East Lake in Atlanta gets $18 million — thus the urgency for Freeman to rule. This case could go to trial next year, with the possibility of an injunction hearing in late September or early October, according to Peters.
Gooch (No. 20), Jones (No. 65) and Swafford (No. 67) are among nine players who have joined LIV Golf and finished the regular season among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings. The other six who joined LIV Golf are not asking to play in the tour’s postseason.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a memo to members that included: “With today’s news, our players, fans and partners can now focus on what really matters over the next three weeks: the best players in the world competing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, capping off an incredibly compelling season with the crowning of the FedEx Cup champion at the Tour Championship.”
Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ to retirement
Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced Tuesday she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports.
In an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine, and a post on Instagram — the sorts of direct-to-fans communication favored these days by celebrities, a category she most definitely fits — Williams was not completely clear on the timeline for her last match, but she made it sound as if that could be at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.
