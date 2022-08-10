LEWISBURG — Pairings and game times for the 2022 Sunshine Slam were announced on Tuesday. The Bucknell men’s basketball squad will be participating in the event on Nov. 21-22 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Bison are in the Ocean Bracket and will match up with Presbyterian at 2 p.m. on day one. Austin Peay and UAlbany will get things started at noon.

The two winners will meet for the Ocean Bracket championship on Nov. 22 at noon, with the third-place game set for 8:30 p.m.

