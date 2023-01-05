PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year contract, hoping the onetime elite closer can become a quality arm out of the bullpen.
An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel has 394 career saves, which is most among all active pitchers and ranks seventh on the career list. Kimbrel struggled last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was left off the postseason roster.
He had 22 saves in 27 chances last season with the Dodgers. Kimbrel appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers and posted a 3.75 ERA.
Perhaps a change of scenery can help the 34-year-old Kimbrel rediscover his form with the National League champions. He has gone 15 for 15 in save opportunities at Citizens Bank Park, where all 21 of his appearances have been scoreless.
A 2018 World Series champion with Boston, Kimbrel won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2011 with Atlanta. He has pitched 13 seasons in the majors for six teams.
The Phillies also acquired right-handed pitcher Erich Uelmen from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash.
The 26-year-old Uelmen pitched in 25 games with the Cubs in 2022, finishing eight of them. He posted a 4.67 ERA, including a 2.84 mark in 23 of his 25 appearances during his first major league season.
Marlins, INF Jean Segura finalize $17 million, 2-year deal
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins and infielder Jean Segura finalized a $17 million, two-year contract on Wednesday.
The deal includes a club option for a third year.
Segura, a two-time All Star, batted .277 with a .336 on-base percentage in 98 games last season with the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .214 for Philadelphia in the postseason.
Segura, 32, adds infield depth to a Marlins team that hasn't been competitive recently in the tough NL East.
Miami went 69-93 last year for its second straight losing season and 12th in the last 13 years. It went 31-29 and made the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Segura spent the past four seasons with Philadelphia. He also has played for the Angels (2012), Brewers (2012-15), Diamondbacks (2016) and Mariners (2017-18). He has played shortstop, second and third base in his career with a .974 fielding percentage.
To make room on the roster for Segura, the Marlins designated for assignment infielder Charles Leblanc, who hit .263 with a .320 on-base percentage last season.
NFL still considering scheduling options, Week 18 unchanged
The NFL is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl.
The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday in Buffalo and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule.
The pivotal Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while making a tackle in the first quarter.
Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction,” two days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field, his marketing representative said Wednesday.
The league hasn’t had discussions about postponing the Bills-Patriots game, which has playoff implications. The AFC East champion Bills (12-3) are vying for the No. 1 seed. The Patriots (8-8) would clinch a wild-card berth with a win.
“Frankly, my concern is to make sure the men have what they need to function, and that’s getting through this day. Tomorrow is going to take care of itself,” league executive Troy Vincent said in a conference call. “So, from my communications with the club and those players, it’s just strictly been around making sure they’re OK to check in, and being able to access those resources that are available to them. It is tough. And Coach is still battling.”
The Bills were scheduled to hold team meetings and a walkthrough practice without any media availability on Wednesday. They are expected to resume practice on Thursday. The Patriots returned to practice Wednesday but pushed back their media availability to Thursday.
“It’s really important that we just keep the pulse of the coach and the players, and don’t get in front of that,” an emotional Vincent said. “And we’ll allow (Bills coach) Sean (McDermott) and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important thing here, to guide us if we have to make that decision collectively with the club and what’s best for Sean and his team and the players.”
NFL executive Jeff Miller said a decision on whether to resume the Bills-Bengals game at a later date will be made in the coming days. The outcome of the game impacts the AFC playoff structure because the Bills entered Monday night as the No. 1 seed.
“There’s a lot of considerations in place there and a lot of people that we want to consult with, including the clubs involved, before that decision is final,” Miller said.
The Bengals (11-4) have a one-game lead over Baltimore in the AFC North and also are in the mix for the top seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) surpassed the Bills for the No. 1 seed, pending the result of Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati.
The NFL will lean on some of its guiding principles from the 2020 season when COVID-19 impacted the schedule and contingencies were in place in case every game wasn’t played. The league wound up playing all 256 games in 17 weeks despite the pandemic.
The playoffs are scheduled to begin Jan. 14. Pushing the start back one week to complete the Bills-Bengals game is among the options. That would eliminate the bye week between the conference championship games on Jan. 29 and the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.
Other scenarios include playing the Bills-Bengals game and the NFC wild-card games on the same weekend and pushing the start of the AFC playoffs back one week. That also would eliminate the bye week before the Super Bowl.
The Pro Bowl Games featuring various skills competitions in Las Vegas are scheduled for the week before the Super Bowl, with a flag football game between the AFC-NFC teams on Feb. 5. That week could be pushed to after the Super Bowl or be canceled.
Not resuming the Bills-Bengals game would be the simplest option from a scheduling standpoint because it wouldn’t require any other changes. The No. 1 seed and other playoff positions would then be determined by winning percentage. In that case, the Chiefs would have the inside track on securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
