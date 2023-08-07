Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 70 42 .625 _ Tampa Bay 68 46 .596 3 Toronto 63 50 .558 7½ New York 58 54 .518 12 Boston 57 54 .514 12½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 59 54 .522 _ Cleveland 54 58 .482 4½ Detroit 49 62 .441 9 Chicago 45 68 .398 14 Kansas City 36 77 .319 23
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 66 46 .589 _ Houston 64 49 .566 2½ Seattle 60 52 .536 6 Los Angeles 56 57 .496 10½ Oakland 32 80 .286 34
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 39 .642 _ Philadelphia 61 51 .545 10½ Miami 58 55 .513 14 New York 50 61 .450 21 Washington 49 63 .438 22½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 60 53 .531 _ Cincinnati 59 55 .518 1½ Chicago 58 54 .518 1½ Pittsburgh 50 61 .450 9 St. Louis 49 64 .434 11
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 46 .582 _ San Francisco 61 51 .545 4 Arizona 57 56 .504 8½ San Diego 55 57 .491 10 Colorado 44 67 .396 20½
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Houston 1 Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 2 Texas 9, Miami 8 Toronto 5, Boston 4 Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6 Minnesota 12, Arizona 1 Oakland 2, San Francisco 1 Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3 Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 4 Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3 Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4 Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Toronto 13, Boston 1 Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 6 Minnesota 5, Arizona 3 Texas 6, Miami 0 Houston 9, N.Y. Yankees 7 Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings Oakland 8, San Francisco 6
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (López 6-6) at Detroit (Wentz 2-9), 6:40 p.m. Kansas City (Ragans 3-3) at Boston (Bello 8-6), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Cleveland (Williams 1-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-5), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m. Texas (Dunning 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Atlanta 6 Washington 7, Cincinnati 3 Texas 9, Miami 8 Philadelphia 9, Kansas City 6 Minnesota 12, Arizona 1 Oakland 2, San Francisco 1 St. Louis 6, Colorado 2 Baltimore 7, N.Y. Mets 3 Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Kansas City 4 Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 1 Washington 6, Cincinnati 3 Minnesota 5, Arizona 3 Colorado 1, St. Louis 0 Texas 6, Miami 0 Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 4 Oakland 8, San Francisco 6 L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-4) at San Diego (Lugo 4-5), 4:10 p.m. Miami (Pérez 5-3) at Cincinnati (Williamson 3-2), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Williams 5-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 12-3) at Pittsburgh (Bido 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-6), 7:10 p.m. Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-8), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 22 6 .786 — Connecticut 20 7 .741 1½ Atlanta 15 13 .536 7 Washington 13 14 .481 8½ Chicago 12 15 .444 9½ Indiana 7 21 .250 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 24 3 .889 — Dallas 15 13 .536 9½ Minnesota 13 15 .464 11½ Los Angeles 10 18 .357 14½ Seattle 7 20 .259 17 Phoenix 7 20 .259 17 x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 97, Phoenix 91
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 82, Indiana 73 Los Angeles 91, Washington 83 Chicago 104, Dallas 96 New York 99, Las Vegas 61
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at Seattle, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
