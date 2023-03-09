MIFFLINBURG — The way Emmanuel Ulrich remembers it, his first trip to the state wrestling tournament was a pin-or-be-pinned kind of experience for the Mifflinburg freshman heavyweight. Ulrich learned just how tough matches in the Giant Center can be, especially for a young wrestler in the 285-pound weight class. He was pinned in overtime by Riley Kemper of Burgettstown in his first bout and he decked Sawyer Morgan of Bishop McDevitt in the consolation bracket, before a second period fall by Evan Pellegrine of Bellwood Antis brought his freshman season to an abrupt conclusion.
Since then, he’s earned a pair of medals in Hershey, placing fifth as a sophomore and third last season. Today, Ulrich begins his final opportunity to seize what’s always been his ultimate goal — a gold medal and climb to the top spot on the podium Saturday afternoon — when he faces the survivor of Christian Flaherty (Keystone Oaks)-Peyton Wentzel (Upper Dauphin) pigtail bout in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament.
“That first time in Hershey was, get a pin or be pinned,” Ulrich remembered. “With a lot of work, a lot of dedication, a lot of time with (assistant coach) Nazar (Mironenko) I’ve improved, I’ve gotten better since then. It’s all coming together for me and, hopefully, it ends well.”
Ulrich is unbeaten this season, getting falls in 25 of his 30 victories. He’s 130-19 in his career with 85 pins. His closest matches this season came at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College back in December when he slipped past Tyrone’s Braden Ewing, 5-4, in the semifinals, and Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton, 7-3, in the finals. Singleton, who won the Southwest regional and has a 42-3 record, or Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Aiden Compton loom as a potential semi final opponents. Both were state qualifiers last season.
Ulrich can’t overlook Sharon’s Mike Mazurek, the Northwest regional runner-up with a 32-2 record, who’s his likely quarter finals opponent.
And then there’s Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt, a two-time state finalist who beat Muncy’s Austin Johnson in last year’s finals. Headed to James Madison University to play football, Robell has pinned Ulrich in their two PIAA tournament meetings, a second period fall in the semifinals when they were sophomores and a first period pin in the quarter finals last season. Ulrich has shown he can compete with Robell as evidenced by 1-0 loss in an off-season tournament two years ago. Robell is the top seed in this year’s tournament, but he has been beaten by a pair of out-of-state wrestlers this year: 2-1 by Jim Mullen who just won his third straight New Jersey state championship and, 3-1, by Carter Neves the national prep tourney runner-up for Blair Academy
“I want to leave it all out there on the mat,” Ulrich said. “I’ve got this one last chance to get a gold medal. My experience in Hershey will help. My freshman year I was looking around and trying to take everything in. I was really like a lost little puppy down there. I had a whole bunch of different emotions that first trip. Now, I’m kind of at home in the Giant Center. I’m confident there.”
Mironenko, who won a state championship at heavyweight for the Wildcats in 2012, has been a key part of the constant improvement Ulrich has made in his career.
“He’s been a huge part of helping me get better,” Ulrich said. “When I was a freshman, I wasn’t much of a shooter, I liked to go for big moves, big throws. He’s helped me develop in my shots and get a more balanced offensive look. I like to shoot now, be more aggressive on top and turns guys and get back points. He’s been a big part of that development for me. He’s helped me every time week practice. I can barely score on him in practice. He’s the best heavyweight in the room and that’s helped make me better. He’s still in shape, he’s a man who’s a still a challenge to wrestle with every day.”
No matter what happens when the state tournament is wrapped up late Saturday afternoon, Ulrich’s wrestling career won’t be ending. Last September he committed to continue his career at American University.
