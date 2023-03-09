MIFFLINBURG — The way Emmanuel Ulrich remembers it, his first trip to the state wrestling tournament was a pin-or-be-pinned kind of experience for the Mifflinburg freshman heavyweight. Ulrich learned just how tough matches in the Giant Center can be, especially for a young wrestler in the 285-pound weight class. He was pinned in overtime by Riley Kemper of Burgettstown in his first bout and he decked Sawyer Morgan of Bishop McDevitt in the consolation bracket, before a second period fall by Evan Pellegrine of Bellwood Antis brought his freshman season to an abrupt conclusion.

Since then, he’s earned a pair of medals in Hershey, placing fifth as a sophomore and third last season. Today, Ulrich begins his final opportunity to seize what’s always been his ultimate goal — a gold medal and climb to the top spot on the podium Saturday afternoon — when he faces the survivor of Christian Flaherty (Keystone Oaks)-Peyton Wentzel (Upper Dauphin) pigtail bout in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament.

