LEWISBURG — For the last number of years, whenever Milton’s girls track and field team has competed against Lewisburg the Black Panthers have found themselves on the losing end.
But not on Wednesday.
Powered by three wins apiece from Janae Bergey and Sara Dewyer, and a big win from Leah Walter in the 3200-meter run, Milton pulled out a 79-71 Heartland-II victory at the Pawling Sports Complex.
“That is a tough Lewisburg team, and I knew we had a team to compete with them,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “The meet went nothing the way I thought it would go. Nothing. And I just told the girls that I’m normally pretty spot on when I’m figuring out meets and putting points in and knowing what we got (left) and don’t have, and it didn’t go anything like I thought it would.
“We got swept, swept in the 300 hurdles, and kudos to (Lewisburg) coach (Michael) Espinosa and his hurdlers, because there’s no way I was planning on that happening,” added coach Harris.
A win looked in doubt as Milton trailed 45-19 after the completion of the 800-meter run at the midway point of the meet.
However, the Black Panthers took first place in all seven field events to put forth a late charge that paved the way for Milton’s monumental win, which was capped off when Walter ran the race of her life to get a win in the 3200.
“The field events were picking up where we were dropping on the track. We went 1-2 in the javelin (Mackenzie Lopez won with a throw of 115 feet, 6 inches), we got first in the pole vault (Riley Murray won with a 9-6 vault), like I thought, and it came down to the 3200, 1600 relay and the shot put. I got word we took first and third in the shot put (Anita Shek won with a throw of 31-11), which means we had to get second, at worst, in the 3200, and you guys saw what Walter did,” Harris said.
“Leah did not have a good day by any means, and she somehow found a way to forget about the first three races that didn’t go her way (in the 400, 800 and 1600) and do that for her team, and that as a senior with her last dual meet versus Lewisburg was very, very special — to let it all on the line and all on the track and put the team on her shoulders and say, ‘Coach said if I win this we win the meet, I got you girls.’ And she did that, and it was unbelievable. I was not expecting that.
“Leah was not training for the 3200 at all. Like, we’re not even running her in the 3200 at all this year. I just shoved her in there for this meet hoping to break (Lewisburg’s Jenna Binney and Alanna Jacob) up, and it paid off,” added Milton’s coach.
Bergey, for her part, won the 100 (12.84), 200 (27.48) and she ran a leg on the victorious 400 relay team; and Dewyer claimed the long jump (14-7), triple jump (31-0) and high jump (4-6)
For Lewisburg, Elena Malone was a four-event winner (400, 800, 1600R, 3200R), plus Kyra Binney won three events (1600k, 1600R, 3200R) and Siena Brazier claimed both hurdles races.
The win was a long time coming for the Black Panthers, who measure themselves against the Green Dragons.
“(The win) is super important for our program, because we (like to see where we) measure up with Lewisburg, which is the best dual meet and arguably the best district team around in this whole entire area,” said Harris. “When we come here to do a dual meet, we want to see where we stand with them. We come in and fight and try to win every single year. Now, most years in the past we’ve fallen very short. It’s always a good, close meet for the most part, but for this senior class to get (the win) is something special.”
Boys
Lewisburg 79, Milton 71
Several, multi-event winners paved the way for the Green Dragons’ close win over the Black Panthers.
“It was a tight one, and it was much closer than I thought (it would be),” said Lewisburg coach Ron Hess. “When I projected the meet out, I was having more of an 85-65 score, but it was a super good day.
“We just absolutely dominated on the track (60-21), but Milton killed us in the field events, and that’s how it broke down. The track just had a few more events, so we got them,” added coach Hess.
One of the highlights of the meet for Lewisburg was a sweep in the 3200-meter run by coach Hess’ three sons — Jonathan, Jacob and Thomas. Jacob Hess won the race in 9:58.84.
“So, as a coach you are always being pulled from place to place, and as I was watching the last lap I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, all three of them are there,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “What an amazing feeling to see the guys do that, and against a really good competitor in (Milton’s Ryan) Bickhart — he’s solid — and to see my guys go out and work together, and they were actually trying to work to run a pretty fast time to bring everybody along.
“But, how blessed I am to be in a position where I can watch my kids run, but not only watch them run but to be their coach too. It’s really neat,” added coach Hess.
The meet may have been closer than Lewisburg’s coach may have thought, but he got several fine performances from his athletes on the day.
For instance, Cam Michaels won three events — 100 (11.46), 200 (22.88), 400R. Jacob Hess ended up with wins in the 1600 (4:40.90) as well as the 3200 and 3200R; and Simon Stumbris captured the long jump (18-2), triple jump (39-3) and the 400R.
Thomas Hess also claimed the 400 (50.94) and 3200R, plus Julien Mercado-Bonanno won both hurdles races (16.65 and 42.98) for the Green Dragons.
“The meet was a little tighter than I thought it would be,” said coach Hess. “I was feeling a little bit more stressed through 75 percent of it than I thought I would be, and the meet definitely kept me on my toes.”
For Milton, Cole Goodwin won the shot put (51-7) and the discus (156-10) as the Black Panthers only won five events on the day.
Other wins for the Black Panthers came from their 1600 relay team, plus Conner Snyder in the javelin (150-6) and Xzavier Minium in the high jump (5-8).
Boys
Lewisburg 79, Milton 71
at Lewisburg
100: 1. Cam Michaels, L, 11.46; 2. Chris Aviles, M; 3. Xzavier Minium, M.
200: 1. Michaels, L, 22.88; 2. Aviles, M; 3. Minium, M.
400: 1. Thomas Hess, L, 50.94; 2. Noah Pawling, L; 3. Izayah Minium, M.
800: 1. Bryce Ryder, L, 2:06.35; 2. Brody Bender, M; 3. Connor Murray, L.
1600: 1. Jacob Hess, L, 4:40.90; 2. Ryan Bickhart, M; 3. Ryder, L.
3200: 1. Jacob Hess, L, 9:58.84; 2. Jonathan Hess, L; 3. Thomas Hess, L.
110HH: 1. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, L, 16.65; 2. Joel Langdon, M; 3. Tyler Kitchens, L.
300IH: 1. Mercado-Bonanno, L, 42.98; 2. Chase Bilodeau, M; 3. Ashton Krall, M.
400R: 1. Lewisburg (Ethan Domanick, Simon Stumbris, Jeremy Sanches Rodriguez, Michaels), 44.06.
1600R: 1. Milton, 3:43.94.
3200R: 1. Lewisburg (Kieran Murray, Micah Zook, Thomas Hess, Jacob Hess), 8:43.48.
Shot put: 1. Cole Goodwin, M, 51-7; 2. Zach Gose, L; 3. Nolan Miller, M.
Discus: 1. Goodwin, M, 156-10; 2. Gose, L; 3. Evan Gemberling, L.
Javelin: 1. Connor Snyder, M, 150-6; 2. Jace Brandt, M; 3. Dominick, L.
Long jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 18-2; 2. Donte Cook, M; 3. Peyton Rearick, M.
Triple jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 39-3; 2. Joel Langdon, M; 3. Cook, M.
High jump: 1. X. Minium, M, 5-8; 2. Langdon, M; 3. Anthony Wendt, M.
Pole vault: 1. Wendt, M, 12-0; 2. Trey Locke, M; 3. Michael Hernandez, L.
Girls
Milton 79, Lewisburg 71
at Lewisburg
100: 1. Janae Bergey, M, 12.84; 2. Maddie Still, L; 3. Mackenzie Lopez, M.
200: 1. Bergey, M, 27.48; 2. Maria Bozella, L; 3. Aaliyah Myers, M.
400: 1. Elena Malone, L, 59.17; 2. Bozella, L; 3. Bergey, M.
800: 1. Malone, L, 2:35.45; 2. Kyra Binney, L; 3. Leah Walter, M.
1600: 1. K. Binney, L, 5:48.0; 2. Walter, M; 3. Jenna Binney, L.
3200: 1. Walter, M, 12:43.67; 2. J. Binney, L; 3. Alanna Jacob, L.
100H: 1. Siena Brazier, L, 16.02; 2. Riley Murray, M; 3. Madeline Ikeler, L.
300H: 1. Brazier, L, 48.04; 2. Madison Cardello, L; 3. Ikeler, L.
400R: 1. Milton (Cam Roush, Bergey, Lopez, Myers), 52.16.
1600R: 1. Lewisburg (K. Binney, Ikeler, Caroline Blakeslee, Malone), 4:17.07.
3200R: 1. Lewisburg (K. Binney, J. Binney, Blakeslee, Malone), 9:17.66.
Shot put: 1. Anita Shek, M, 31-11; 2. Hazel Buonopane, L; 3. Brianna Gordner, M.
Discus: 1. Shek, M, 80-6; 2. Grace Bruckhart, L; 3. Carly Neidig, M.
Javelin: 1. Lopez, M, 115-6; 2. Morgan Reiner, M; 3. Still, L.
Long jump: 1. Sara Dewyer, M, 14-7; 2. Brazier, L; 3. Aliana Ayala, M.
Triple jump: 1. Dewyer, M, 31-0; 2. Jacklyn Hopple, M; 3. Ayala, M.
High jump: 1. Dewyer, M, 4-6; 2. Murray, M; 3. Alexis Beaver, M.
Pole vault: 1. Murray, M, 9-6; 2. Emma Freeman, L; 3. Kathleen McTammany, L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.