MILTON – A lot was riding on Friday’s night’s Allegheny Christian Athletic Association matchup between host Meadowbrook Christian and the Warriors from nearby Northumberland Christian.
First and foremost, a win by the Lions would clinch the ACAA East Division title, a No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in next week’s ACAA Tournament.
Secondly, Meadowbrook would also wrap up the top seed in the District 4 Class A tournament and give the Lions a first round home playoff game.
Meadowbrook checked off all those boxes as the squad held off a late charge by Northumberland to take a 38-32 victory and sweep the two regular-season matchups from the Warriors.
The win by the Lions (20-2, 10-0 ACAA-East), which set a school record for most wins during the regular season, also snapped a six-year stranglehold the Warriors had on the ACAA East.
Northumberland (16-8, 8-2), the defending PIAA Class A champions, had won the last six ACAA regular season and tournament titles.
“The girls really gutted that one out. The win does feel good, and I’m really super proud of the girls. Northumberland is such a well-coached team, and they do what they do, and they do it well,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin.
“Northumberland never quits, and they come at you the entire game, and I felt like our girls, because of the season schedule that we had, we were ready to play a full game tonight, and thankfully we did. We stepped up and finished. It wasn’t pretty, but we finished.”
Kailey Devlin led the way for Meadowbrook with a game-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block for good measure.
Devlin, whose 17 points followed up a 26-point effort against Millville on Thursday, broke Stefanie Rowe’s school record of 1,179 points scored in a career. Devlin now has 1,203.
“That record has been there for over a decade, and that was a big one,” said her father and coach. “She’s that motor that sort of keeps us going, and if you watch defensively the other girls just sort of rise up and match her intensity when she’s out there playing.”
And when her father needed her to step up late in the game, Kailey Devlin rose to the challenge.
Meadowbrook led by just 32-30 with 3:15 remaining in the game following a 3-pointer by Northumberland’s Jenika Krum.
Kailey Devlin responded with a layup and then made a big 3-pointer of her own from the left wing to give the Lions a 37-32 lead with a minute left.
“That was a gutsy shot for her. She’s actually been hitting her 3’s really well the last three games, so it was a good night for her to be in that flow and be ready to use it,” said coach Devlin.
However, that trey by Devlin was set up by a steal from Audrey Millett and then an offensive rebound and assist from Alayna Smith.
Then after Devlin’s shot, Alyssa Canelo and Smith both followed with steals to help close out the win for the Lions.
“It’s all of those little things. The thing that’s great is the balance they showed defensively,” said coach Devlin, who also got eight points from Smith and six from Canelo.
Meadowbrook now heads to the ACAA Tournament where the Lions will get a bye into Friday’s semifinals.
And you never know, Meadowbrook and Northumberland could meet for the third time this season with another title on the line.
“Obviously, both teams will make some adjustments before we get to that game – we’re going to have to,” said coach Devlin. “We’ll have to score a little bit better and protect the ball a little bit, and be strong with the ball in our hands. I’m sure we’ll see some different defenses and some different looks offensively (from Norry), because we see each other three times every year.”
Meadowbrook Chr. 38, Northumberland Chr. 32
At Meadowbrook Christian School
Northumberland;2;14;8;8; - 32
Meadowbrook;8;14;8;8; - 38
Northumberland (16-8) 32
Jenika Krum 3 0-1 8; Eden Treas 2 0-0 6; Aubrie Hostetter 1 3-7 5; Kara Wilhelm 0 1-2 1; Carrie King 3 4-4 10; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 8-14 32.
3-point goals: Krum 2, Treas 2.
Meadowbrook (20-2) 38
Alyssa Canelo 3 0-0 6; Kailey Devlin 5 6-11 17; Kat Bennage 0 0-0 0; Madalyn Fasnacht 1 0-2 2; Audrey Millett 2 1-2 5; Alayna Smith 4 0-1 8. Totals: 15 7-16 38.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Lewisburg 46,
Central Mountain 15
LEWISBURG – Keeley Baker and Sophie Kilbride scored 12 points apiece to rout the Wildcats in the Heartland-I matchup on Friday.
Baker added eight rebounds on the night, plus Kilbride also had six steals, five assists and four rebounds.
In addition for Lewisburg (14-7, 7-3 HAC-I), Maddy Moyers scored 10 points to go along with five rebounds, three steals and two assists; and Teagan Osunde chipped in four points, nine rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Lewisburg next hosts Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 46, Central Mtn. 15
At Lewisburg
Central Mtn.;7;5;2;1; - 15
Lewisburg;11;10;17;14; - 46
Central Mountain (7-12) 15
Danica Kelly 1 0-0 2; Tara Mader 0 0-0 0; Taylor Doyle 0 0-0 0; Kiahana Jones 3 2-6 8; A. Doyle 1 0-0 2; Keeley Rohrbach 0 0-0 0; McKean 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-6 15.
3-point goals: A. Doyle.
Lewisburg (14-7) 46
Sydney Bolinsky 0 0-0 0; Maddy Moyers 4 1-5 10; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Faridah Aboueid 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Kate Batowski 2 0-0 4; Lauren Schwartz 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 6 0-0 12; Teagan Osunde 2 0-2 4; Keeley Baker 5 2-2 12. Totals: 21 1-9 46.
