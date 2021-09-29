LEWISBURG — Lewisburg field hockey coach Daneen Zaleski was short on words following the Green Dragons’ nonleague contest against Mifflin County on Tuesday.
You couldn’t exactly blame Zaleski, especially after she watched Mifflin County score the go-ahead goal with just 27 seconds remaining to defeat Lewisburg, 3-2, at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Simply put, Zaleski was stung by the loss mainly because her Green Dragons twice led against the Huskies only to come away with a loss.
“(It stings) because we left Mifflin County in the game the whole time, and we weren’t playing our game,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We weren’t ready (to stop Mifflin County’s game-winner), we weren’t marking, and we weren’t doing our job.
“That’s all I can say” added Zaleski.
Lewisburg (3-3) got on the board first with 2:48 left in the first quarter on an unassisted goal by Maddie Redding.
The lead was short-lived as Mifflin County (3-3) tied it up 1 minute later following a long shot by Hailee Sheetz that ricocheted off a Green Dragon defender and into the cage.
In the third period Lewisburg went back in front 2-1 when Rylee Dyroff scored an unassisted goal off another carom with 8:23 remaining.
However, with just 23 seconds off the clock the Huskies once again knotted up the score behind the second goal from Sheetz in the game.
“(Mifflin County kept tying up the game) because we let them — that’s why. We weren’t here today, and it was not our game,” said Zaleski. “We haven’t played a game (since Sept. 20) because of the rain, but I don’t know. I don’t have an answer.
“We need to do better, and we need to come out and play every team tough. We played Mifflin County’s game — we didn’t play our game,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Dyroff had an opportunity to score the tie-breaking goal with a minute left in regulation, but she whiffed on the shot.
Lewisburg worked hard to get that scoring chance, so the disappointment was evident when Mifflin County marched right down the field and put the ball on-goal to earn a penalty corner.
Adria Hartzler inserted the ball, and with one smooth hit by Sheetz the game was over.
Now, Lewisburg has to regroup before hitting the road to play Wyoming Area at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We have to come out and play like we know how to play, and not play at the level of the team we’re playing against,” said Zaleski. “I think that’s a lesson we need to learn and get better at. We also need to play all four quarters, and we need to come out strong in the first quarter and take control of the game — at least on our end.
“I hope the girls come back (strong) because we play Wyoming Area next,” Zaleski added. “I hope they come back and we have our heads on straight, and we come out to play.”
Mifflin County 3, Lewisburg 2at LewisburgScoringFirst quarter:
Lew-Maddie Redding, unassisted, 2:48; MC-Hailee Sheetz, unassisted, 1:38.
Third quarter:
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 8:23; MC-Sheetz, unassisted, 8:00.
Fourth quarter:
MC-Sheetz (penalty corner), :27.
Shots: Mifflin County, 9-8; Corners: Lewisburg, 6-4; Saves:
Mifflin County (Sophie McCurdy), 6; Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 6.
JV score: Lewisburg, 3-0.
