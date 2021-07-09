Baseball
Major League GlanceNational LeagueEast Division
New York 45 38 .542 _ Philadelphia 42 43 .494 4 Washington 42 43 .494 4 Atlanta 42 44 .488 4½ Miami 38 48 .442 8½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 36 .596 _ Cincinnati 45 42 .517 7 Chicago 43 45 .489 9½ St. Louis 43 45 .489 9½ Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
San Francisco 54 32 .628 _ Los Angeles 54 34 .614 1 San Diego 51 38 .573 4½ Colorado 38 50 .432 17 Arizona 25 64 .281 30½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2 Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6 Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3 Arizona 6, Colorado 4 San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2 Washington 15, San Diego 5
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1 Colorado 9, Arizona 3 Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0 Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3 Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4), 2:20 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Espino 2-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m. Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American LeagueEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Boston 54 34 .614 _ Tampa Bay 51 36 .586 2½ Toronto 44 40 .524 8 New York 44 42 .512 9 Baltimore 28 58 .326 25
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Chicago 51 35 .593 _ Cleveland 43 42 .506 7½ Detroit 40 48 .455 12 Minnesota 36 50 .419 15 Kansas City 36 51 .414 15½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Houston 54 34 .614 _ Oakland 50 39 .562 4½ Seattle 46 42 .523 8 Los Angeles 44 42 .512 9 Texas 34 53 .391 19½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Detroit 5, Texas 3 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4 Toronto 10, Baltimore 2 Houston 4, Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 2, Houston 1 Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 0 Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4 Minnesota 5, Detroit 3 Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-3) at Baltimore (López 2-11), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at Texas (Lyles 4-5), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-3), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East GlanceMidwest DivisionW L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 35 21 .625 — Toledo (Detroit) 32 24 .571 3 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 28 28 .500 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 28 28 .500 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 26 30 .464 9 Louisville (Cincinnati) 23 32 .418 11½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 21 33 .389 13
Northeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 36 17 .679 — Buffalo (Toronto) 33 22 .600 4 Worcester (Boston) 33 22 .600 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 24 32 .429 13½ Rochester (Washington) 23 33 .411 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 16 39 .291 21
Southeast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 38 17 .691 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 35 21 .625 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 29 26 .527 9 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 25 32 .439 14 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 24 31 .436 14 Norfolk (Baltimore) 23 30 .434 14 Memphis (St. Louis) 21 35 .375 17½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Scranton W/B 3, Syracuse 2, game one Syracuse 5, Scranton W/B 0, 6 innings, game two Louisville 4, Memphis 3 Rochester 4, Buffalo 3 Durham 11, Norfolk 2 Lehigh Valley 5, Worcester 2 Charlotte at Jacksonville, ppd. Nashville 9, Gwinnett 5 Columbus 2, Indianapolis 0, 8 innings St. Paul 4, Iowa 2 Toledo 2, Omaha 0
Thursday’s Games
Gwinnett 7, Nashville 2, game one Gwinnett 6, Nashville 0, game two Memphis at Louisville, ppd. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, ppd. Buffalo 4, Rochester 2 Durham at Norfolk, ppd. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, ppd. Charlotte 4, Jacksonville 2, game one Charlotte 4, Jacksonville 3, game two Indianapolis 10, Columbus 3 Toledo 12, Omaha 5 St. Paul 10, Iowa 3
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse at Scranton W/B, 6:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceNBA FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryPhoenix 2, Milwaukee 0
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE
Connecticut 12 6 .667 — Chicago 10 9 .526 2½ New York 10 9 .526 2½ Washington 7 10 .412 4½ Atlanta 6 11 .353 5½ Indiana 2 16 .111 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Seattle 15 4 .789 — Las Vegas 14 5 .737 1 Minnesota 10 7 .588 4 Phoenix 8 9 .471 6 Dallas 9 11 .450 6½ Los Angeles 6 12 .333 8½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 85, Dallas 79 Seattle 71, Los Angeles 62 Phoenix 99, Las Vegas 90, OT
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m. Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference
New England 7 3 3 24 22 18 Orlando City 6 3 3 21 20 12 Philadelphia 5 3 5 20 16 12 CF Montréal 5 3 4 19 14 11 Nashville 4 1 7 19 16 13 New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13 New York 5 5 2 17 17 15 D.C. United 5 6 1 16 17 14 Columbus 4 3 4 16 11 9 Atlanta 2 3 7 13 13 15 Chicago 3 7 2 11 13 18 Cincinnati 3 5 2 11 10 18 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17 Toronto FC 2 8 2 8 16 29
Western Conference
Seattle 8 0 5 29 23 8 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 4 0 24 20 18 Colorado 6 3 2 20 18 12 Los Angeles FC 5 4 3 18 15 12 Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 18 12 Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 12 16 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Portland 4 6 1 13 14 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 2 11 14 22 FC Dallas 2 5 5 11 14 20 Vancouver 2 7 3 9 12 22 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday’s games
Toronto FC 3, New England 2 CF Montréal 2, New York City FC 1 Chicago 3, Orlando City 1 Seattle 2, Houston 0 Los Angeles FC 2, Austin FC 0 Colorado 2, Minnesota 0 Real Salt Lake 4, Vancouver 0 LA Galaxy 3, FC Dallas 1
Thursday’s games
Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie Atlanta 2, Nashville 2, tie
Friday’s game
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s game
Seattle at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
TennisWimbledon ResultsThursdayWomen’s SinglesSemifinals
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s DoublesSemifinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5). Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Mixed DoublesThird Round
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Rajeev Ram and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (5), United States, walkover.
Mixed DoublesQuarterfinals
Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (17), Australia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Nicole Melichar (4), United States, 6-2, 6-4. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Andreja Klepac (14), Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 9-7. Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, and Naomi Broady, Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Owen Miller and RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Zach Plesac from the 10-day IL. Released C Rene Rivera. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Brooks Raley in the 10-DAY IL due to health and safety protocols. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Michael King on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Recalled INF/OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF/OF Chad Pinder on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Jacob Wilson from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned CF Vidal Brujan to Durham (Triple-A East). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recieved OF Darlin Guzman from Cincinnati as the player to be named later completing a Jan. 22 trade for RHP Hector Perez.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RF Kole Calhoun to Hillsboro (High-A West) on a rehab assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Activated 1B Pablo Sandoval from the restricted list. CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Justin Steele to Iowa (Triple-A East). Sent 1B Taylor Gushue outright to Iowa. CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tony Santillan from Louisville (Triple-A East). Optioned 35 Max Schrock to Louisville. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Darien Nuñez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to Jacksonville. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent OF Lorenzo Cain to Nashville on a rehab assignment. NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Robert Stock to Syracuse (Triple-A East) following last night’s game. Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano from Syracuse to serve as the 27th man yesterday will remain on the active roster. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to Memphis (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP James Norwood and LHP Daniel Camarena from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to El Paso. Placed LHP Nick Ramirez on the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Aaron Sanchez on a rehab assignment to Sacramento (Triple-A West). WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East).
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed LHP Vincent Ruel. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Devon Fisher. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released INF Phil Caulfield. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Cam Phelts.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced the hiring of Nate McMillan as the full-time head coach.
Women’s National Basketball Association
SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Cierra Burdick to a second 7-day contract. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and C Megan Gustafson to second 7-day contracts.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed D Travis Dermott to a two-year contract extension. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Beck Malenstyn to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired F Erik Hurtado from CF Montreal in exchange for $200,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money (GAM).
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Jodie Taylor from the North Carolina Courage on a deal through the end of the 2021 season. WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Taylor Aylmer and D Morgan Goff as national team replacement players. Waived D Natalie Jacobs.
United Soccer League
BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC — Acquired D Thomas Vancaeyezeele from San Diego Loyal in exchange for cash considerations.
COLLEGE
