MIDDLEBURG — A hat trick by Sarah Fritz powered Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team to a 4-1 Heartland-II victory over Midd-West Wednesday at Sports Boosters Athletic Complex.
Both teams traded goals in the first half, but Fritz scored off an Ella Shuck assist a minute into the second half to give Mifflinburg (6-4) a lead it wouldn’t give up.
“It was a tough game with quite a few stoppages for injuries, and both teams played hard,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “We won possession most of the game and seemed to tire the other team out.”
Lydia DeFacis added a goal in the second half for the Wildcats. It came off an assist by Taylor Beachy, who had two helpers in the game against Midd-West (5-4).
Mifflinburg 4, Midd-West 1
At Middleburg
First half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Lydia Knepp, 1:00.
MW-Rachel Keister, assist Chloe Sauer, 13:00.
Second half
Miff-Fritz, assist Ella Shuck, 41:00.
Miff-Lydia DeFacis, assist Taylor Beachy, 51:00.
Miff-Fritz, assist Beachy, 54:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 10-6; Corner kicks: MW, 4-0-; Saves: Mifflinburg (Laura Darrup), 9; MW (Rylee Weaver), 13.
Warrior Run 4,
Mount Carmel 2
MOUNT CARMEL — Amara Bieber and Raygan Lust scored two goals apiece as the Defenders took tbhe Heartland-II victory over the Red Tornadoes to get back to .500 on the season.
Bieber and Lust scored a goal in each half, with Bieber also adding an assist on the day for Warrior Run (5-5).
Chloe Burden made five saves to get the win for the Defenders, who led in shots 12-5 and corner kicks 7-0 over Mount Carmel (3-2).
Warrior Run next hosts Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Southern Columbia 4,
Milton 1
CATAWISSA — A two-goal day by Loren Gehret propelled the Tigers past the Black Panthers in the Heartland-II contest.
Mackenzie Lopez scored off an assist from Sammy Roarty in the first half for Milton (4-2), which trailed Southern (4-1-1) in shots 15-12 and corner kicks 4-3.
Morgan Reiner also made 11 saves for the Black Panthers, who next play at Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Friday.
Field hockey
Central Columbia 4,
Mifflinburg 0
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays got goals from four different scorers, including two in the second quarter, to roll to the Heartland-II win.
Lilee Dorman made two saves and Hope Swarey made a defensive save for Mifflinburg (3-6), which was outshot 8-2, and trailed Central (5-2) in corners 5-4.
The Wildcats next host Milton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Midd-West 5,
Warrior Run 1
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders played the Mustangs tough, but they still fell in the Heartland-II contest.
Warrior Run falls to 1-7 and the Defenders host Muncy at 11 a.m. Saturday. Midd-West improves to 5-2.
Cross country
Mifflinburg boys/girls swept in quad meet
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats had just two runners among the top-10 finishers in boys and girls as they lost all five races on the day.
Joshua Reimer finished ninth in 21 minutes, 10 seconds to lead Mifflinburg’s boys, and for the girls Kaylee Swartzlander finished sixth (24:24).
Boys
Shikellamy 15, Mifflinburg 48
Loyalsock 18, Mifflinburg 37
At Mifflinburg, 3.1-mile course
1. Tim Gale, Shik, 17:22; 2. Mason Cianflone, Shik, 19:16; 3. Hunter Bordner, Shik, 19:34; 4. Lucas Dunkelberger, Shik, 20:03; 5. Steven Lingg, Loy, 20:11; 6. Kaleb Kline, Shik, 20:22; 8. Parker Emery, Loy, 20:57; 9. Joshua Reimer, Miff, 21:10; 10. Landon Hammond, Loy, 21:14; 13. Andrew Blake, Miff, 21:31; 15. Benjamin Reimer, Miff, 22:41; 18. Dillon Walter-Ramer, Miff, 28:21; 20. Matthew Hyder, Miff, 30:08.
Girls
Shikellamy 18, Mifflinburg 39
Loyalsock 19, Mifflinburg 44
Bloomsburg 16, Mifflinburg 20
At Mifflinburg, 3.1-mile course
1. Bri Bennett, Shik, 19:04; 2. Miazy AIkey, Bl, 19:29; 3. Olivia Solomon, Shik, 21:28; 4. Caroline Baker, Loy, 23:43; 5. Emma Trafton, Shik, 23:44; 6. Kaylee Swartzlander, Miff, 24:24; 7. Hazel Zajack, Loy, 24:39; 8. Kamarah Temple-Henderson, Loy, 26:06; 9. Aly Bingaman, Shik, 26:38; 10. Julia Breon, Loy, 27:06; 15. Makenna Walter, 30:07; 18. Adelaide Miller, Miff, 32:39.
Girls tennis
Bloomsburg 5, Mifflinburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers gave up just one game as they took the Heartland-II doubleheader sweep over the Wildcats.
Bloomsburg improves to 6-6 while Mifflinburg falls to 0-9. The Wildcats next host Montoursville at 4 p.m. today.
Match 1
Bloomsburg 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Bloomsburg
Singles
1. Mya Coyne (B) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Erin Lee (B) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Anela Lyman (B) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Lauren Baker-Lucy Eklund (B) won by forfeit.
2. Hope Lapinski-Rose Leh (B) won by forfeit.
Match 2
Singles
1. Coyne (B) def. Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Lee (B) def. Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lyman (B) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Baker-Eklund (B) won by forfeit; 2. Lapinski-Leh (B) won by forfeit.
