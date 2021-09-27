National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44 Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82 New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84 Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76 Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80 Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85 Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26 Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72 L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23 Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74
South W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83 Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77 Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78 Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65 L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79 ___
Thursday’s Game
Carolina 24, Houston 9
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19 Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14 Baltimore 19, Detroit 17 Buffalo 43, Washington 21 Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10 Cleveland 26, Chicago 6 L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24 New Orleans 28, New England 13 Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16 Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0 Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24 Minnesota 30, Seattle 17 Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28
Monday’s Game
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
College footballSaturday scoresEAST
Anna Maria 29, Coast Guard 24 Army 23, Miami (Ohio) 10 Bentley 35, American International 27 Boston College 41, Missouri 34, OT Bryant 34, Marist 17 California (Pa.) 20, Edinboro 12 Christopher Newport 31, Catholic 14 Colby 10, Amherst 7 Colgate 30, Lehigh 3 College of NJ 31, Nichols 0 Columbia 35, Georgetown 24 Dartmouth 41, Sacred Heart 3 Duquesne 56, Va. Lynchburg 7 Endicott 30, Norwich 21 FDU-Florham 31, Misericordia 20 Fordham 31, Stony Brook 14 Framingham St. 41, Westfield St. 6 Frostburg St. 42, Concord 23 Gannon 56, Clarion 21 Gettysburg 48, Juniata 42 Holy Cross 45, Monmouth (NJ) 15 Husson 26, Springfield 21 Indiana (Pa.) 48, Mercyhurst 13 Johns Hopkins 54, Moravian 6 Kutztown 37, Shepherd 29 Lafayette 24, Penn 14 Lebanon Valley 24, Kings (Pa.) 6 Lycoming 29, Stevenson 28 MIT 27, Dean 0 Maryland 37, Kent St. 16 Mass. Maritime 28, Fitchburg St. 0 Mass.-Dartmouth 52, Worcester St. 7 Merchant Marine 56, Kean 7 Merrimack 47, Delaware St. 10 Middlebury 24, Bates 0 Montclair St. 31, WPI 10 Muhlenberg 23, McDaniel 0 New Haven 38, S. Connecticut 9 Norfolk St. 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 16 Ohio Wesleyan 28, Allegheny 19 Penn St. 38, Villanova 17 Pittsburgh 77, New Hampshire 7 Princeton 63, Stetson 0 RPI 41, St. John Fisher 7 Robert Morris 22, Howard 16 Salisbury 40, W. New England 14 Salve Regina 50, Rowan 35 Shaw 41, Lincoln (Pa.) 6 Shippensburg 51, Bloomsburg 7 St. Anselm 42, Franklin Pierce 7 Susquehanna 31, Dickinson 14 Temple 41, Wagner 7 Trinity (Conn.) 38, Bowdoin 14 Union (NY) 30, Utica 9 Ursinus 28, Franklin & Marshall 0 Wesleyan (Conn.) 30, Hamilton 14 West Liberty 31, WV Wesleyan 0 Westminster (Pa.) 33, Grove City 32 Wheeling Jesuit 27, Glenville St. 10 Widener 21, Albright 7 Wilkes 23, Alvernia 0 William Paterson 28, SUNY Maritime 7 Williams 32, Tufts 29 Wyoming 24, Uconn 22 Yale 23, Cornell 17
SOUTH
Alabama 63, Southern Miss. 14 Alabama A&M 45, Tuskegee 35 Alabama St. 38, Bethune-Cookman 24 Auburn 34, Georgia St. 24 Buffalo 35, Old Dominion 34 Chowan 59, St. Augustines 12 Coastal Carolina 53, Umass 3 Davidson 28, San Diego 16 Duke 52, Kansas 33 E. Illinois 28, Tennessee Tech 14 E. Kentucky 35, Austin Peay 27 ETSU 55, Samford 48, OT East Carolina 31, Charleston Southern 28 Elizabeth City St. 19, Winston-Salem 14 Emory & Henry 38, Bridgewater (Va.) 17 Fairmont St. 30, UNC-Pembroke 27 Ferrum 30, Apprentice 28 Florida 38, Tennessee 14 Gallaudet 49, Greensboro 42 Gardner-Webb 52, W. Carolina 34 Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0 Georgia Tech 45, North Carolina 22 Hampden-Sydney 28, Guilford 27 Huntingdon 21, Brevard 14 Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 31 Jackson St. 24, Delta St. 17 Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10 Kentucky Wesleyan 41, William Jewell 21 LSU 28, Mississippi St. 25 Louisiana Tech 24, North Texas 17 Louisiana-Lafayette 28, Georgia Southern 20 Louisiana-Monroe 29, Troy 16 Louisville 31, Florida St. 23 Mercer 24, Furman 3 Methodist 37, S. Virginia 14 Miami 69, CCSU 0 NC State 27, Clemson 21, 2OT NC Wesleyan 26, Lagrange 21 Newberry 24, Tusculum 19 Nicholls 31, North Alabama 14 North Greenville 38, Erskine 7 Olivet 44, Millsaps 27 UAB 28, Tulane 21 UT Martin 34, Jacksonville St. 31 UTSA 31, Memphis 28 VMI 31, Wofford 23 Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10 Virginia Union 43, Johnson C. Smith 7 Virginia-Wise 33, Carson-Newman 7 Washington & Lee 25, Randolph Macon 24 West Georgia 56, Shorter 0 William & Mary 34, Elon 31
MIDWEST
Adrian 56, Finlandia 6 Albion 23, Wis.-Eau Claire 20 Alfred 10, Kalamazoo 7 Alfred St. 35, Defiance 28 Alma 35, Martin Luther 27 Ashland 63, Quincy 23 Augsburg 54, St. Scholastica 14 Aurora 70, Rockford 20 Benedictine (Ill.) 49, Eureka 29 Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10 Buena Vista 32, Luther 14 Carleton 35, Hamline 7 Carthage 62, Illinois Wesleyan 35 Cent. Michigan 31, FIU 27 Charleston (WV) 69, Alderson-Broaddus 7 Concordia (Wis.) 28, Concordia (Ill.) 19 Dayton 63, Presbyterian 43 E. Michigan 59, Texas State 21 Grand Valley St. 44, Michigan Tech 21 Gustavus Adolphus 36, Concordia (Moor.) 21 Hope 52, Northwestern (Minn.) 10 Iowa 24, Colorado St. 14 Kenyon 24, Oberlin 21 Lindenwood (Mo.) 28, Findlay 16 Loras 31, Nebraska Wesleyan 30 Marietta 37, Capital 7 Michigan 20, Rutgers 13 Michigan St. 23, Nebraska 20, OT Minn. St. (Moorhead) 33, Upper Iowa 28 Minn.-Morris 24, Crown (Minn.) 18 Missouri St. 31, South Dakota 23 Mount Union 28, John Carroll 14 Muskingum 62, Wilmington (Ohio) 14 N. Illinois 41, Maine 14 Neb.-Kearney 31, Cent. Missouri 28 Northeastern St. 49, Lincoln (Mo.) 48 Northwestern 35, Ohio 6 Northwood (Mich.) 37, N. Michigan 20 Notre Dame (Ohio) 38, W. Virginia St. 14 Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13 Ohio Dominican 19, Indianapolis 16, 2OT Ohio Northern 56, Otterbein 7 Ohio St. 59, Akron 7 Purdue 13, Illinois 9 S. Dakota St. 44, Indiana St. 0 S. Illinois 35, Illinois St. 17 SE Missouri 47, Tennessee St. 14 SW Minnesota 34, Concordia (St.P.) 24 St. John’s (Minn.) 31, Bethel (Minn.) 25 St. Olaf 40, Macalester 27 St. Thomas (Minn.) 36, Butler 0 Toledo 22, Ball St. 12 Valparaiso 24, Drake 21 W. Illinois 38, Youngstown St. 35 W. Michigan 23, San Jose St. 3 Wheaton (Ill.) 58, North Park 27
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 56, Lamar 0 Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 10 Baylor 31, Iowa St. 29 Houston 28, Navy 20 Howard Payne 49, E. Texas Baptist 38 Incarnate Word 31, McNeese St. 0 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13 Oklahoma St. 31, Kansas St. 20 Prairie View 24, Grambling St. 10 Rice 48, Texas Southern 34 SMU 42, TCU 34 Sam Houston St. 45, Cent. Arkansas 35 Stephen F. Austin 61, Lincoln Oaklanders 13 Tarleton St. 40, N.M. Highlands 21 Texas 70, Texas Tech 35 Tulsa 41, Arkansas St. 34 UTEP 20, New Mexico 13
FAR WEST
Air Force 31, FAU 7 Arizona St. 35, Colorado 13 BYU 35, South Florida 27 Baldwin Wallace 20, Heidelberg 10 Boise St. 27, Utah St. 3 E. Washington 50, S. Utah 21 Hawaii 41, New Mexico St. 21 Montana 39, Cal Poly 7 Montana St. 30, Portland St. 17 N. Colorado 17, N. Arizona 10, OT Oregon 41, Arizona 19 Oregon St. 45, Southern Cal 27 Sacramento St. 23, Idaho St. 21 San Diego St. 48, Towson 21 UC Davis 17, Weber St. 14 UCLA 35, Stanford 24 Utah 24, Washington St. 13 Washington 31, California 24
OTHER
East Coast Prep Firebirds 43, Post University Eagles 27
Major League BaseballAmerican LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 97 59 .622 _ New York 89 67 .571 8 Boston 88 68 .564 9 Toronto 87 69 .558 10 Baltimore 50 106 .321 47
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 88 68 .564 _ Cleveland 76 79 .490 11½ Detroit 75 80 .484 12½ Kansas City 71 84 .458 16½ Minnesota 69 87 .442 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 91 65 .583 _ Seattle 86 70 .551 5 Oakland 85 71 .545 6 Los Angeles 74 82 .474 17 Texas 57 99 .365 34 ___
National LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 72 .535 _ Philadelphia 81 75 .519 2½ New York 73 82 .471 10 Miami 64 91 .413 19 Washington 64 92 .410 19½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 94 62 .603 _ St. Louis 87 69 .558 7 Cincinnati 81 75 .519 13 Chicago 67 89 .429 27 Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 35½
West Division W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 102 54 .654 _ z-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 2 San Diego 78 78 .500 24 Colorado 71 84 .458 30½ Arizona 50 106 .321 52 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Oakland 2, Houston 1 N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3 Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3 Detroit 5, Kansas City 1 Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 0 Baltimore 3, Texas 2 Toronto 6, Minnesota 1 L.A. Angels 14, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2 Texas 7, Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2 Toronto 5, Minnesota 2 Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1 Oakland 4, Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 1:10 p.m. Kansas City (Kowar 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-3), 1:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 10-14) at Seattle (Flexen 13-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5 Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0 Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3 Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Cincinnati 7, Washington 6 Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2 Atlanta 10, San Diego 8, 10 innings San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2 Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0 Cincinnati 9, Washington 2 Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4 St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2 San Francisco 6, Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0 Atlanta 4, San Diego 3
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Washington (Gray 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Major League SoccerEastern ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
New England 19 4 5 62 53 33 Nashville 11 3 12 45 44 24 New York City FC 11 9 6 39 44 30 Philadelphia 10 7 8 38 32 25 Orlando City 10 8 8 38 37 38 D.C. United 11 11 4 37 45 38 CF Montréal 10 9 7 37 37 32 Atlanta 9 8 9 36 35 31 Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36 Inter Miami CF 9 11 5 32 25 40 New York 8 11 6 30 31 29 Chicago 6 15 6 24 26 43 Cincinnati 4 13 8 20 26 48 Toronto FC 4 15 7 19 28 51
Western ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 14 5 6 48 38 21 Sporting Kansas City 13 6 7 46 44 28 Colorado 12 4 9 45 35 24 Portland 12 10 4 40 42 43 LA Galaxy 11 10 5 38 37 42 Minnesota United 10 8 7 37 29 29 Real Salt Lake 10 10 6 36 42 41 Los Angeles FC 9 11 6 33 38 38 Vancouver 8 8 9 33 31 34 San Jose 8 9 9 33 34 38 FC Dallas 6 12 9 27 38 44 Houston 5 11 11 26 31 41 Austin FC 6 16 4 22 27 40 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, September 18
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2 Columbus 1, New England 1, tie Toronto FC 2, Nashville 1 New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1 Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 0 San Jose 4, Austin FC 3 Houston 3, FC Dallas 2 Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0
Sunday, September 19
CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0 Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1 Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Vancouver 1, Colorado 1, tie
Wednesday, September 22
Nashville 5, Miami 1 New England 3, Chicago 2 New York City FC 1, New York 1, tie Saturday, September 25 Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0 New England 2, Orlando City 1 D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 2 Columbus 2, CF Montréal 1 New York 1, New York City FC 0 Minnesota 2, Houston 0 Toronto FC 0, Colorado 0, tie Vancouver 1, FC Dallas 0 San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 0 Portland 6, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday, September 26
Nashville 0, Chicago 0, tie Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 1 Austin FC 2, LA Galaxy 0 Wednesday, September 29 Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 3
Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m. Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
WNBA Playoff Glance(x-if necessary)First RoundThursday, Sept. 23
No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
Second RoundSunday, Sept 26
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
Semifinals(Best-of-5)No. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Chicago
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA
No. 2 Las Vegas vs. No. 5 Phoenix
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA
Finals(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Josh Taylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 23. Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from Worcester (Triple-A East). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Brian Goodwin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 24. Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Victor Reyes on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Zack Short from Toledo (Triple-A West). HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Sam Selman from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Jaime Barria on the 10-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed SS Elvis Andrus and 2B/DH Jed Lowrie on the 10-day IL. Reinstated LHP Sam Moll from the paternity list. Recalled INF Vimael Machin from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Ryan Borucki.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 23. Recalled SS Geraldo Perdomo from Reno (Triple-A West). ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Luke Raley to Oklahoma City. NEW YORK METS — Placed 3B J.D. Davis on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to Sept. 23. Reinstated RHP Sean Reid-Foley from the 60-Day IL. Designated OF Albert Almora for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated LF Matt Joyce for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Hans Crouse from Lehigh (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Connor Brogdon to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP David Bednar from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).
Minor League BaseballAtlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Matt Dallas to the active roster. Released RHP Michael DeSanti.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.