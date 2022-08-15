MIDDLEBURG — With an experienced offensive front in place and an untested quarterback about to find out what life behind center on Friday nights is all about, Lance Adams believes he has a solution for his Midd-West program, and it involves running the football … a lot.

And Adams’ run-heavy schematic has a multi-fold purpose: Protect a quarterback that has yet to take a varsity snap, move the sticks consistently and control the clock and take advantage of the position group that has received plenty of Friday night reps – the big eaters.

