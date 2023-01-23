YORK — Senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer became the 113th Lycoming College wrestler to win a Middle Atlantic Conference Championship, leading a group of six that placed at the event at York College on Saturday.

Fulmer, who won the title with an anti-climatic medical forfeit in the finals, cruised through the tournament, posting a 23-second pin of York’s John Farrell before notching an 18-0 technical fall of King’s Jacob Feese to move into the semifinals, where Fulmer beat Wilkes’ Caleb Burkhart, 6-3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.