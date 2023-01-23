YORK — Senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer became the 113th Lycoming College wrestler to win a Middle Atlantic Conference Championship, leading a group of six that placed at the event at York College on Saturday.
Fulmer, who won the title with an anti-climatic medical forfeit in the finals, cruised through the tournament, posting a 23-second pin of York’s John Farrell before notching an 18-0 technical fall of King’s Jacob Feese to move into the semifinals, where Fulmer beat Wilkes’ Caleb Burkhart, 6-3.
Fulmer is Lycoming’s last MAC champion, as the school transitions to the Landmark Conference, which does not currently sponsor wrestling, in 2023-24. He is the 21st Warrior heavyweight to win the conference title and the first since 2019 National Champion Garrett Wesneski won the tournament in 2018.
The 4-0 performance at the tournament improved Fulmer to 27-1 this year and 83-9 in his career with 42 career pins.
Sophomore Robbie West earned Third Team All-MAC honors by taking third at heavyweight, sophomore 165-pounder Chase Chapman and sophomore 149-pounder Logan Bartlett, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, senior 157-pounder Hunter O’Connor and first-year 174 pounder Eli Crum all took sixth.
Stevens won the tournament with 152 points, just ahead of Alvernia, which posted 138.
West went 5-1 en route to a third-place finish, as he improved to 23-4 on the season. He started with a pin of Wilkes’ Trevor Gitski in 4:10. After a loss in the quarterfinals, he pinned sophomore teammate Jacob Davis in 2:10 and Messiah’s Hayden Benner in 57 seconds to reach the consolation semifinals, where he beat Burkhart, 4-2, and then earned a medical forfeit in the third-place match.
Chapman started the day with an upset, notching a 2-1 win over third-seeded Chris Stathopoulos before pinning sixth-seeded Frankie Theroux of King’s in 5:39 to reach the semifinals. After two losses moved him to the fifth-place match, he picked up a medical forfeit.
Bartlett notched three wins en route to his sixth-place finish, notching pins of York’s Joseph Cinquemani, Messiah’s Josh Rosado and Wilkes’ Ben Grater. O’Connor went 3-1 en route to his sixth-place finish, posting a pin, a major decision and a decision before he left the tournament. Crum rolled into the semifinals, notching a 16-1 technical fall of Wilkes’ Devin Doty and a 7-5 decision of Messiah’s John Sumner, before King’s Kade Kravits posted a 7-2 win in the semifinals.
