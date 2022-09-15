College
Men’s soccerSaint Francis 4, Bucknell 1Note:
Jordan Miller scored an equalizing goal for Bucknell in the 12th minute, but Saint Francis (Pa.) answered with a goal before the halftime interval followed by two more in the second half, and the Red Flash secured a 4-1 win on Wednesday night at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Nico Stoddart scored twice for Saint Francis, which improved to 2-2-1 on the season. The Bison fell to 1-5 and will now turn their attention to Patriot League play with Navy coming to Emmitt Field on Saturday night.
Lycoming 3, Lancaster Bible 3Note:
Three goals in the second half helped give the Warriors the draw against Lancaster Bible College at UPMC Field. Senior Brayden Wise, sophomore Joe Bamfo and junior Kenny Clapp scored for Lycoming (2-1-3) versus Lancaster Bible (2-1-1).
Women’s soccerLycoming 0, Marymount 0 (OT)Notes:
The Warriors team fired 18 shots, but a great defensive effort helped Marymount become the first team to draw with Lycoming in 2022. The Saints recorded eight saves on Lycoming’s 18 shots, while sophomore Abbey Gerasimoff stopped two shots in her second complete shutout of the season and the team’s school-record fifth straight shutout, extending the team’s scoreless minutes streak to a record 504.
Field hockeyJuniata 5, Lycoming 0Note:
First-year goalkeeper Isabella Bobe notched nine saves to lead the Warriors in the nonleague contest. Lycoming (1-4) fired six shots in the game, with three coming from first-year Juliana McGovern (Selinsgrove) and the team also had four penalty corners against Juniata (1-4).
Men’s tennisSusquehanna 9, Lycoming 0Note:
In their home opener, the Warriors fell to the River Hawks in nonleague action. Lycoming falls to 0-1 while Susquehanna is 2-0.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 87 56 .608 _ Toronto 81 62 .566 6 Tampa Bay 79 63 .556 7½ Baltimore 75 67 .528 11½ Boston 69 74 .483 18
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 76 65 .539 _ Chicago 73 70 .510 4 Minnesota 71 70 .504 5 Kansas City 57 86 .399 20 Detroit 54 89 .378 23
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 93 50 .650 _ Seattle 80 62 .563 12½ Texas 62 81 .434 31 Los Angeles 61 82 .427 32 Oakland 52 91 .364 41 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 89 55 .618 _ Atlanta 88 55 .615 ½ Philadelphia 80 62 .563 8 Miami 58 85 .406 30½ Washington 49 94 .343 39½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 84 59 .587 _ Milwaukee 76 67 .531 8 Chicago 61 82 .427 23 Cincinnati 56 86 .394 27½ Pittsburgh 55 88 .385 29
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 43 .695 _ San Diego 78 65 .545 21 San Francisco 69 74 .483 30 Arizona 66 75 .468 32 Colorado 62 81 .434 37 x-clinched division ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1 Houston 6, Detroit 3 Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game Baltimore 4, Washington 3 Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2 Texas 8, Oakland 7 San Diego 2, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3 Houston 2, Detroit 1 Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0 Seattle 6, San Diego 1 Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1 Baltimore 6, Washington 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3 Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0 Oakland 8, Texas 7
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-5) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 7:20 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 4-10) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game Philadelphia 2, Miami 1 Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1 Baltimore 4, Washington 3 Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2 Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4 L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0 San Diego 2, Seattle 0 Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4 Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0 San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1 Seattle 6, San Diego 1 Philadelphia 6, Miami 1 Baltimore 6, Washington 2 Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1 L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 7:45 p.m. San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast Division W L Pct. GB
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 75 61 .551 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 75 62 .547 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 74 62 .544 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 72 64 .529 3 Buffalo (Toronto) 71 64 .526 3½ Worcester (Boston) 69 67 .507 6 Norfolk (Baltimore) 68 69 .499 7½ Rochester (Washington) 61 76 .445 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 56 81 .409 19½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 54 83 .394 21½
West Division W L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 82 54 .603 — Columbus (Cleveland) 78 57 .578 3½ Toledo (Detroit) 76 60 .559 6 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 70 66 .515 12 Memphis (St. Louis) 67 70 .489 15½ Omaha (Kansas City) 67 70 .489 15½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 66 70 .485 16 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 65 70 471 16½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 62 75 .453 20½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 55 82 .401 27½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 3 Omaha 4, Columbus 2 Buffalo 15, Syracuse 8 Scranton/WB 5, Worcester 4 Norfolk 12, Charlotte 4 Toledo 9, Indianapolis 1 Gwinnett 5, Durham 4 Memphis 5, Iowa 1 Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1 St. Paul 6, Louisville 0
Wednesday’s Games
Rochester 10, Lehigh Valley 3 Iowa 10, Memphis 5 Toledo 4, Indianapolis 3 Buffalo 2, Syracuse 1, 10 innings Scranton/WB 4, Worcester 1 Norfolk 13, Charlotte 11 Omaha 9, Columbus 1 Gwinnett 7, Durham 2 Nashville 12, Jacksonville 4 Louisville 5, St. Paul 1
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 12:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Jacksonville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.