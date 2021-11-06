HERSHEY — As good as the Lewisburg boys cross country team has been over the years, it's easy to lose sight of just how good this iteration of the Green Dragons really is.
No longer.
Lewisburg won its third straight PIAA Class 2A cross country crown Saturday at the Parkview Cross Country Course, Hershey, becoming the first Lewisburg team to win three straight titles in any sport, and became just the third 2A team in the state to win three straight.
"It's elation," said Coach Ron Hess, moments after learning the Dragons won the team title. "It's huge."
Senior Jacob Hess led the way, finishing third in 16:05.4. Brother Thomas Hess, a junior, was 15th (17:14), brother Jonathan Hess, a freshman, was 18th (17:19.6); senior Bryce Ryder was 25th (17:25.2), senior Connor Murray was 26th (17:26.5), sophomore Kieran Murray was 34th (17:36.2) and sophomore Liam Shabahang was 87th (18:54.4).
Lewisburg's 87 points easily outdistanced second-place Grove City out of District 10, which tallied 107 points. District 4 runners-up Danville finished 12th, paced by junior Rory Lieberman's fifth-place finish.
Coach Hess knew his team needed to get out to a good start, but that would only be the beginning of the winning formula.
"They started so well, they got the first part of the strategy," he said. "They did what they needed to do and then it was just a matter of maintaining. I know how gutty these guys are and to do it in a race like this, I'm so proud of them."
Jacob was running with eventual winner Gary Martin (Archbishop Wood) and Weber Long (Greencastle-Antrim) early in the race, but his strategy was less personal and more team-oriented.
"My plan was to stick with Gary and Weber and see how long I could hang on," said Jacob, who will run at Liberty University next year. "I never expected to beat Gary or Weber. Sure, I was hoping to win, but I was satisfied with a low score for the team. I was really looking for a team championship."
Thomas had the same mentality, though he said he may have gotten out too quick.
"Coach said this race I should start a little slower than normal, but I didn't listen," said Thomas. "I realized I made a mistake, but I didn't really see any teams we were looking to beat and it gave me a boost of confidence."
Martin finished in an astonishing 15:46.7. The senior cross country and track and field standout began pulling away from Long at the 2.5-kilometer mark, then amassed a 13-second lead by the 4K mark.
Coach Hess was thrilled with Jacob's finish, and his overall race strategy.
"I'm so proud of him and his leadership, really for four years," said Coach Hess. "It's tough to be that guy. Some people may look at him and think he's lucky (to be in that spot) but it's tough. To carry it they way he has, in that way for four years, I'm super-duper proud of him."
Milton's Ryan Bickhart made his state cross country debut Saturday and finished 65th in 17:44.7. A sophomore, Bickhart qualified based on his time at districts.
Elsewhere in District 4, Hughesville's boys won the Class A race with 97 points. Winchester Thurston was second with 140 points.
Hughesville senior Morgan Gavitt was fourth (17:05.7), senior Hunter Foust eighth (17:28.9), senir Logan Long 13th (17:59.7), senior Kenny Draper 32nd (18:21.3), freshman Shea McCuster 40th (18:28.4), junior Cole Fortin 66th (18:50.9) and junior Camden Fetterman 74th (19:01).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.