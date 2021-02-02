The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday were postponed by snow. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
MONDAY
Boys basketball
Milton at Central Columbia, postponed TBA
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Girls basketball
Milton at Central Mountain, postponed TBA
Wrestling
Milton at Danville, postponed TBA
Coed bowling
Milton at Danville, postponed TBA
TUESDAY
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at Montoursville, postponed to Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.