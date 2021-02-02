The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday were postponed by snow. Make-up dates are listed after the event.

MONDAY

Boys basketball

Milton at Central Columbia, postponed TBA

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Girls basketball

Milton at Central Mountain, postponed TBA

Wrestling

Milton at Danville, postponed TBA

Coed bowling

Milton at Danville, postponed TBA

TUESDAY

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Montoursville, postponed to Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

