LEWISBURG — Landynn Bieber, Colin Shannon and Logan Stevenson all had a lot to do with getting the West Branch Major Division All-Stars to the District 13 final.
Those three were the lynchpins once again to help West Branch keep its season going strong over the weekend.
Bieber pitched five strong innings, and Shannon slammed the door in the sixth to get his second consecutive save as West Branch held on to beat Mifflinburg 5-3 at Danny Green Field on Saturday.
By getting the win out of the elimination bracket, West Branch has forced a game 2 to decide the District 13 title.
That game is at 5:30 p.m. today back at Danny Green.
Mifflinburg, however, got off on the right foot when Brennen Snyder hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning.
West Branch responded and grabbed the momentum back with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Walks drawn by Bieber, Shannon and Stevenson loaded the bases to set the stage for Fynn Oberdorf, who lined a two-run double to left.
And after the bases became loaded again following a walk by Parker Hamilton, Lincoln Ayres was hit by a pitch to plate Stevenson for a 3-1 West Branch lead.
“The team has been looking for an opportunity to jump out early,” said West Branch manager Steve Bieber. “That happened on Saturday, and we got a lot of support from the bottom of the order.”
West Branch later put the game’s deciding run on the board an inning later when Shannon scored on an error.
The two teams then traded runs in the third inning.
First, Hayden Showalter got on base and later scored on an error to cut Mifflinburg’s deficit to 4-2.
But West Branch went back up by three runs when Lincoln Ayres and Jordan Sassaman both came off the bench to produce key hits in the bottom of the third.
Sassaman led off the inning with a single and he advanced all the way to third when an error was committed on the play.
Next up was Lincoln Ayres, and he hit a hard grounder to left to plate his bench mate and give West Branch and its pitchers enough run support.
Bieber got the win after he allowed three runs off five hits, including a second solo homer hit by Snyder in the fifth.
Shannon entered in the sixth, and although he gave up walks to Vaughn Yoder and Hudson Troup, he managed to strike out the side and end the game.
“Landynn pitched a great game. Other than Brennen Snyder (2-for-3, 2 HR), he was able to shut their lineup down. He wanted it, and he was driven,” said West Branch’s manager. “Collin came in, fought through some walks and shut Mifflinburg down.”
Ayres led West Branch with a 2-for-2 day that included two RBI, plus Shannon added two runs scored and Bieber and Stevenson both had a hit and a run scored.
And it would be an understatement to say that West Branch’s players are looking forward to the rubber match against Mifflinburg tonight.
“All the boys are excited about this opportunity,” said manager Bieber.
District 13 Little League
Major Division Baseball Final
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
West Branch 5, Mifflinburg 3
Mifflinburg 101 010 — 3-5-3
West Branch 311 00x — 5-6-1
Lukas Shaffer, Hayden Showalter (1), Vaughn Yoder (4) and Brayden Resseguie. Landynn Bieber, Colin Shannon (6) and Logan Stevenson.
WP: Bieber. LP: Shaffer. S: Shannon.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Showalter, run scored; Brennen Snyder, 2-for-3, HR (1st, solo), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Shaffer, 2 walks; Kolton Kmett, 1-for-1; Yoder, walk; Hudson Troup, 1-for-1, walk; Hunter Bolick, 1-for-2.
Top West Branch hitters: Bieber, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Shannon, walk, 2 runs; Stevenson, 1-for-2, walk, run; Hudson King, walk; Flynn Oberdorf, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Parker Hamilton, walk; Jordan Sassaman, 1-for-1, run; Lincoln Ayres, 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Cole Grozier, walk.
