LEWISBURG — The American Legion baseball playoffs are right around the corner, and Montandon Post 841 is working itself into the postseason conversation.
Montandon scored two key runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away for a 4-1 victory over Lewisburg Post 182 at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
Dylan Reiff hit an RBI single in the sixth to help Post 841 go on for the win.
“It was great team win. A lot of guys stepped up today and played well in key situations,” said Montandon manager Mark Artley. “Reiff had a big key hit with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.”
The win may have been a momentum booster for Montandon with the playoffs coming up, the loss by Lewisburg (3-6) has undoubtedly hurt Post 182’s chances.
“It was a disappointing loss for us because we got some unbelievable pitching today from Evan Frederick and John Hoffman, and we played a very solid defensive game,” said Lewisburg manager Luke Smith. “We just struggled to get that timely hit we’ve grown accustomed to. Logan Shrawder pitched a great game, and Post 841 made the plays and corralled some pretty hard-hit balls.”
The game was tied at 1 after four innings of play, but Montandon (5-2) went ahead with a run in the fifth.
Aiden Keiser walked with one out, and after the second out was recorded Brayden Gower singled to center to bring home Keiser for a 2-1 lead.
An inning later Post 841 gained some much-needed separation from Post 182.
Dominic Lytle got on base to lead off the sixth after he was hit by a pitch. Lytle would advance to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a groundout.
Moments later Lytle scored on a balk by Evan Frederick to give Montandon a 3-1 lead.
Later on in the inning, Reiff hit a single to right field to bring home Gehrig Baker, who drew a walk to get on base.
“Scoring the extra runs in the sixth inning made the guys relax a little and just play their game,” said Artley. “The team is beginning to play together and work together as a team. They are supporting each other and playing with confidence.
“They are looking forward to coming to the field each day and playing,” added Montandon’s manager.
Lewisburg (3-6) had its chances in the game as Post 182 out-hit Montandon 6-4 and had the bases loaded twice (in second and seventh innings).
The only run for Lewisburg came in the fourth. Derek Asche hit a sacrifice fly to right to plate Aiden Howerter.
“We left the bases loaded twice, and obviously that is pretty deflating for momentum,” said Smith. “We had the bases loaded with no outs (in the second) and didn’t come away with a run. I also felt like we didn’t run the bases well, which is unlike us and something I have to correct.”
The pitching of Logan Shrawder and Brayden Gower did a lot to help Montandon keep Lewisburg off the scoreboard.
Shrawder started and worked six innings (4 strikeouts, 4 walks, 5 hits, 1 ER) to get the win. Gower entered in the seventh (2 strikeouts, 2 walks) to nail down the save.
“Logan was huge for us tonight. He threw strikes and let his defense work for him,” said Artley. “Having not a lot of pitching available tonight, Logan being able to step up for me and give six solid innings was more than I could have asked for from him.
“Lewisburg did a great job getting guys on base today. Almost every inning they had someone on base. Credit to our guys for stepping up and making big defensive plays all game,” added Montandon’s manager.
Montandon will look to keep rolling towards the playoffs as it hosts Hughesville at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
“Having this young team playing well and in line to make a playoff run has been exciting for these guys,” said Artley. “After a rough high school season for this team, it was important for them to come in with a fresh mindset. After the first win they began to believe in themselves, and it is now being shown.”
Lewisburg next hosts Sunbury/Norry at 5:45 p.m. Friday, and it’s a must-win game for Post 182 if it wants to reach the playoffs.
“We are going to have to get some quality innings out of our starters, and play defense behind them. We hit the ball really hard today, but we have to get timely hitting if we want to make some noise,” said Smith. “It has to be about team baseball for the next four games. We need to pick each other up when they fail and move onto the next play.
“We haven’t made it easy on ourselves, but we have four chances to make our case at a playoff run,” added Lewisburg’s manager.
Montandon 4, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Montandon 100 012 0 — 4-4-1
Lewisburg 000 100 0 — 1-6-2
Logan Shrawder, Brayden Gower (7) and Aiden Keiser. Evan Frederick, John Hoffman (6) and Shea Girton.
WP: Shrawder. LP: Frederick. S: Gower.
Top Montandon hitters: Keiser, 2 walks, run scored; Dylan Reiff, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Gower, 1-for-4, RBI; Dominic Lytle, 1-for-3, run; Ethan Russell, 2 walks; Gehrig Baker, walk, run; Isaiah Day, 1-for-2, walk.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Derek Asche, RBI; Forrest Zelechoski, walk; Girton, 2-for-4; Kadyn Magyar, 1-for-4; Hoffman, 2 walks; Michael Casale, 1-feor-4; Aiden Howerter, 1-for-3, walk, run; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 2 walks; Frederick, 1-for-3, double.
