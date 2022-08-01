LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s basketball team recently announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule, and the Bison are slated to face a number of high-quality opponents over the first two months of the program’s 49th season. Bucknell opens the new campaign on Monday, Nov. 7, at Saint Joseph’s.
Bucknell, which reached the Patriot League title game and the second round of the WNIT last season, will play 11 non-league opponents. The Bison challenge a pair of Power 5 conference teams in Virginia Tech and Syracuse on the road while hosting home games against Fairleigh Dickinson, Iona, Temple, St. Bonaventure and Stony Brook. Bucknell also plays road games at Cornell, Penn and Buffalo.
Six of the 11 non-conference opponents were on the schedule last year,.
The season opener on Nov. 7 will be Bucknell’s sixth meeting with Saint Joseph’s and its first since 2017.
The home opener takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Bucknell hosts Fairleigh Dickinson at Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell faces its second ACC opponent the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 25, when it travels to the JMA Wireless Dome for a matchup with Syracuse.
Following the Syracuse trip, Bucknell plays three consecutive games at home over the course of a week. The homestand begins with a Nov. 27 contest against Temple.
Bucknell’s final non-conference home game is Saturday, Dec. 3 against Stony Brook, another 2022 WNIT participant. The Bison play their last game before the final exams break on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Penn. Another consistently strong program out of the Ivy League, the Quakers lead 5-4 in the all-time series. Bucknell collected a 62-46 win at home last season, which was its first victory over the Quakers since 1989.
The non-conference schedule wraps up with a Dec. 20 contest at Buffalo, another top-tier mid-major program that won the MAC tournament title last season and faced Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Bulls went 25-9 overall and suffered one of their losses to Bucknell in a December game at Sojka. In what was one of the women’s staple wins last year, Bucknell hung 80 points on the Bulls to round out its 2021-22 non-league schedule.
“As is the case every season, we expect there to be highs and lows as we work to become the greatest version of ourselves. We are all looking forward to embracing the challenges ahead and hope our Bison fans will join us on the journey,” said Woodruff.
Bucknell went 24-10 overall last season and was 9-2 in non-conference play, winning eight in a row before beginning Patriot League play.
2022-23 Bucknell women’s basketball season tickets will go on sale August 17.
2022 Bucknell Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Nov. 16 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
Nov. 30 vs. St. Bonaventure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.