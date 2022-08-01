LEWISBURG — The Bucknell women’s basketball team recently announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule, and the Bison are slated to face a number of high-quality opponents over the first two months of the program’s 49th season. Bucknell opens the new campaign on Monday, Nov. 7, at Saint Joseph’s.

Bucknell, which reached the Patriot League title game and the second round of the WNIT last season, will play 11 non-league opponents. The Bison challenge a pair of Power 5 conference teams in Virginia Tech and Syracuse on the road while hosting home games against Fairleigh Dickinson, Iona, Temple, St. Bonaventure and Stony Brook. Bucknell also plays road games at Cornell, Penn and Buffalo.

