DANVILLE — A natural hat trick by Mikayla Long to start the game helped Lewisburg rout Danville 6-0 in the Heartland-I matchup Tuesday at Ironmen Stadium.

Olivia Hockenbrock scored following Long’s final goal to give Lewisburg (9-5 overall) a 4-0 halftime lead.

