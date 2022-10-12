DANVILLE — A natural hat trick by Mikayla Long to start the game helped Lewisburg rout Danville 6-0 in the Heartland-I matchup Tuesday at Ironmen Stadium.
Olivia Hockenbrock scored following Long’s final goal to give Lewisburg (9-5 overall) a 4-0 halftime lead.
Julia Monaco and Ella Koontz added goals in the second half to put the game away for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Central Mountain at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 6, Danville 0
At Danville
First half
Lew-Mikayla Long, assist Sophie Kilbride, 32:38.
Lew-Long, assist Caroline Blakeslee, 26:57.
Lew-Long, assist Kate Batkowski, 26:02.
Lew-Olivia Hockenbrock, assist Maria Bozella, 5:00.
Second half
Lew-Julia Monaco, unassisted, 31:38.
Lew-Ella Koontz, unassisted, 20:18.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-4; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 4-3; Saves: Lewisburg (Hopkinson), 3; Danville (Michaels), 6.
Meadowbrook Chr. 7,
Columbia County Chr. 2
MILTON – Two goals apiece from Audrey Millett and Kat Bennage powered the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Millett’s two goals were part of a six-goal barrage in the first half for Meadowbrook (15-1, 7-0 ACAA).
Bennage, who had a goal in each half, also had an assist for the Lions. In addition, Madalyn Fasnacht added a goal and assist for Meadowbrook. Fasnacht’s goal got the rout underway as it came just 2:31 into the game.
The Lions next play at Juniata Christian School at 3 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 7, Columbia County Chr. 2
At Meadowbrook Christian School
First half
MC-Madalyn Fasnacht, unassisted, 37:29.
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Maddy Osman, 34:47.
MC-Millett, unassisted, 32:11.
CCC-Kara Boudman, unassisted, 12:23.
MC-Kailey Devlin, unassisted, 6:27.
MC-Alyssa Canelo, assist Kat Bennage, 5:13.
MC-Bennage, unassisted, 4:42.
Second half
MC-Bennage, assist Fasnacht, 32:05.
CCC-Elizabeth Yocum, 10:03.
Shots: MC, 21-6; Corner kicks: MC, 7-1; Saves: MC (Emma George), 4; CCC (Audrey Mood), 14.
Bloomsburg 1,
Milton 0
MILTON – Brynna Zentner scored off a Ava Billmeyer assist in the first half to give the Panthers the only goal they needed for the Heartland-II victory at Alumni Stadium.
Once again, Morgan Reiner stepped up and made 17 saves for Milton (9-5 overall), which was out-shot 22-10 by Bloomsburg (9-3-1). The Panthers also had eight corner kicks to two for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Danville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 7,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Sarah Fritz scored on a penalty kick in the second half, but that was it for the Wildcats, who fell to the Blue Jays in the Heartland-II showdown.
Mifflinburg (8-7) next hosts Line Mountain for a nonleague matchup at 11 a.m. Saturday. Central, the top team Class 2A team in District 4, improves to 16-0.
Hughesville 2,
Warrior Run 0
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans scored twice in the second half to take the Heartland-II victory over the Defenders.
Warrior Run (7-9) got eight saves from Addy Ohnmeiss versus Hughesville (11-4).
The Defenders now have a must-win game against Towanda at 11 a.m. Saturday in order to get into the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
Boys soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 2,
Columbia County Chr. 1
MILTON — Jacob Reed and Brandon Garcia both scored in the first half as the Lions took the ACAA victory.
Michael Eager made nine saves to get the win for Meadowbrook (10-5, 7-2 ACAA), which next plays at Juniata Christian at 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 2, Columbia County Chr. 1
at Meadowbrook Christian School
First half
MC-Jacob Reed, unassisted, 25:47.
MC-Brandon Garcia, unassisted, 10:34.
CCC-Hunter Fritz, unassisted, 6:44.
Shots: MC, 11-10; Corner kicks: CCC, 8-3; Saves: MC (Michael Eager), 9; CCC (Luke Cughan), 4.
Field hockey
Midd-West 2,
Mifflinburg 0
MIDDLEBURG – The Mustangs did the Wildcats in once again as Lana Plummer and Abby Benner scored in the second and third periods, respectively, in the Heartland-II contest.
Mifflinburg (5-8 overall) lost despite out-shooting Midd-West 4-3 and getting nine corners to eight for the Mustangs.
The Wildcats next play at Warrior Run at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Bloomsburg 1,
Warrior Run 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Defenders fell to the Panthers in the Heartland-II matchup. Warrior Run falls to 1-10, while Bloomsburg improves to 10-4.
Co-Ed cross country
Warrior Run sweeps quad meet
TURBOTVILLE — A pair of third-place finishes from Edwin Amadeo and Sage Dunkelberger paved the way for the Defenders to sweep the nonleague quad meet versus Bloomsburg, Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia.
Amadeo completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:53, and teammate Aiden Hoffman was fourth in 20:08, Spencer Fogelman was seventh in 21:16, and David Royles was eighth in 21:29.
On the girls side, Sage Dunkelberger crossed the finish line in 21:40, plus sister Sienna Dunkelberger was fourth (21:43), Claire Dufrene was fifth (22:00) and Keiara Shaffer was sixth (22:01).
Warrior Run 10, Bloomsburg 26
Warrior Run 27, Mount Carmel 29
Warrior Run 16, Southern Columbia 20
At Warrior Run, 3.1-mile course
1. Kristopher Kalbarchick, MC, 18:26; 2. Ethan Rush, SC, 19:37; 3. Edwin Amadeo, WR, 19:53; 4. Aiden Hoffman, WR, 20:08; 5. Brendan Santore, SC, 20:54; 6. Caleb Gensemer, MC, 21:12; 7. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 21:16; 8. David Royles, WR, 21:29; 9. Evan Lazicki, SC, 21:44; 10. Jackson Gensemer, MC, 23:07.
Girls
Warrior Run 20, Bloomsburg 43
Warrior Run 15, Mount Carmel 50
Warrior Run 21, Southern Columbia 40
At Warrior Run, 3.1-mile course
1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 18:51; 2. Maizy Aikey, B, 19:20; 3. Sage Dunkelberger, WR, 21:40; 4. Sienna Dunkelberger, WR, 21:43; 5. Claire Dufrene, WR, 22:00; 6. Keiara Shaffer, WR, 22:01; 7. Heather Cecco, SC, 22:02; 8. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 22:20; 9. Lillian Wertz, WR, 22:35; 10. Brenna Pick, WR, 24:09; 11. Sarah Miller, WR, 24:24.
Girls tennis
District 4 Team Tournament
South Williamsport 3,
Lewisburg 0
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Mountaineers won both doubles matches, and they also won at No. 1 singles to beat the Green Dragons in a District 4 Team Tournament preliminary match at South Williamsport High School.
In the remaining two matches for Lewisburg (9-10), Serena DeCosmo was leading in her match, 6-3, 3-4, before it was halted. And at No. 2 singles, Elsa Fellon was locked in a tight battle with Sadie Stahl, who was leading 4-6, 6-0, 3-0 before that match was halted.
District 4 Team Tournament
Preliminary match
South Williamsport 3, Lewisburg 0
at South Williamsport
Singles
1. Eve Jackson (SW) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Sadie Stahl (SW) leading Elsa Fellon, 4-6, 6-0, 3-0.
3. Serena DeCosmo (L) leading Livy Harvey, 6-3, 3-4.
Doubles
1. Olivia Jackson-Emma McLaughlin (SW) def. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Emily Holtzapple-Mia McNaul (SW) def. Erin Lowthert-Christina Zheng, 6-3, 6-3.
