WILLIAMSPORT — With brothers Reagan, Kaden, and Cameron Milheim and Ty Ulrich slotted as high seeds at the PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional tournament last weekend, Warrior Run figured to have a slew of guys earn trips to this week’s state tournament in Hershey. To get a record-setting five wrestlers onto the Resilite at the Giant Center on Thursday the Defenders would need a guy like Cole Shupp to wrestle the tournament of his life.
That’s exactly what Shupp, an often-overlooked part of the Warrior Run lineup and a guy who carries the mindset of a bulldog into every bout, accomplished. The Warrior Run junior, who fell in one third of his 48 matches this year, pulled the stunner of the tournament at Williamsport High School Saturday morning when he knocked off Lackawanna Trail’s Robbie Schneider — fifth in the state at 160 last season and unbeaten at 39-0 entering the tournament — with a 5-point move in the closing seconds of their 172-pound semifinal for a 9-4 victory.
Shupp lost to Montgomery’s Caden Finck for the third straight weekend this postseason but that didn’t dim the glow around the Defenders effort. Senior Kaden Milheim handed Warrior Run a regional championship with a steady 3-0 win over Chase Burke at 145 and Reagan and Cameron wrapped runner-up finishes around Kaden’s winning effort. Ulrich chimed in with a third at 127.
With a nearly flawless weekend, Benton defended its regional championship and advanced seven wrestlers to Hershey. The Tigers edged Montgomery for the team title, 122-114.5, with Warrior Run in third place (107).
In all, 12 wrestlers in The Standard-Journal’s readership area advanced to Hershey. Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich pinned Canton’s Mason Nelson in the second period of the 285-pound final to remain unbeaten and earn his fourth trip to the Giant Center. Milton advanced a pair of wrestlers, Cale Bastian and Andy Hoffman, while Meadowbrook Christian School’s brother combination of Max and Cade Wirnsberger moved on. Lewisburg’s Jace Gessner and Chase Wenrich also advanced to Hershey.
In his semifinal with Schneider, Shupp was facing a guy who had slapped him with a 20-4 tech fall on the opening weekend of the season. This time Shupp kept it close into the third period, trailing 4-3 after two periods.
Shupp escaped quickly in the final period and when Schneider was forced to take a pair of injury timeouts — the second with 19 seconds left — Shupp was given his choice on the restart. He didn’t hesitate, choosing down and he reversed Schneider to his back with 8 seconds left for the unlikely win.
“People probably get tired of hearing me say it, Cole is what this sport is all about,” said Warrior Run coach Jeremy Betz. “He got beat up back in elementary wrestling and he wasn’t a guy who did the PJW tournaments but he started to have some success in junior high. He works really hard and (this kind of win) is what you like to see happen for a kid like that. It’s a testament to the work that he puts in.”
Shupp will carry a 32-16 record and a suitcase full of gritty determination into the Giant Center on Thursday morning.
“Cole is able to keep himself in matches and he’s gritty,” Betz said. “He doesn’t give up. He’s a tough guy to break in a match. He got himself in a couple of scrambles against Schneider and built off that momentum. With 12 seconds left we knew he could get off the bottom and win that match.”
Kaden Milheim, who lost to Muncy’s Scott Johnson in the regional finals a year ago, used his scrambling ability to pass Burke in the 145-pound final. Burke had upset Cade Wirnsberger in the semifinals, 3-1, with a late stall call and escape.
Reagan Milheim dropped a 5-1 decision to Wyoming Area’s Anthony Evanitsky in the 139-pound final while Cameron, in a heated battle with Conner Harer at 152, fell 2-1 in a match that stretched to tiebreaker two.
Ulrich was pinned by Montoursville’s David Kennedy but used an 8-2 decision over Lewisburg’s Landen Wagner in the consolation semifinals to earn his slot in the state tournament. He topped Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert, 7-4, for third place.
In his fourth regional final, Mifflinburg’s Ulrich was pushed into the second period of a bout for the first time this postseason but he pinned Canton’s Mason Nelson in 2 minutes, 31 seconds. It was Ulrich’s eighth fall this postseason and 25th of the year. He’s 30-0 and ranked second in the state.
“It’s kind of sad that I won’t get to wrestle in this gym again because I’ve had a lot of success here and a few disappointments, too,” said Ulrich who is 34-4 in the Williamsport gym. “Wrestling here in the Top Hat and districts and regionals, I’ve tried to put on the best show possible.”
Hoffman, Milton’s first regional finalist since Kyler Crawford in 2020, reached the 160-pound final by slipping past Montgomery’s Coy Bryson, 3-1, in the semi finals, thanks to a second period takedown. In the final a second period escape by Lackawanna Trial’s Deegan Ross was enough to hand Hoffman a 1-0 loss.
“Everything Alex has been working on in the practice room he’s been executing on the mat this postseason with a lot of confidence,” said Milton assistant coach Jason Betz. “That all comes from his preseason preparation, dedication, and hard work.He’s persevered throughout this season
Bastian dropped a 3-2 decision to Benton’s Jacob Bobersky in the 189-pound semi finals but he scraped past Bloomsburg’s Nick Wharton, 2-1, in the consolation semis to claim his spot in the state tournament.
Meadowbrook’s Max Wirnsberger lost to Montgomery’s Brandt Harer in their third consecutive postseason meeting at 121, 19-6, this time. But Wirnsberger, a freshman, knocked off Wyalusing’s C.J. Carr, 3-1, to clinch a state berth and then nipped Mid Valley’s Matthew Almedina, 1-0, with a second period escape, in the consolation final.
His brother, Cade, settled for third place at 145. He carried a 1-0 lead into the third period of his semi final bout with Burke but a pair of third period stalling calls and a late Burke escape gave the Benton senior a 3-1 win. Wirnsberger bounced back with two wins in the wrestlebacks to earn his third trip to Hershey.
Lewisburg senior Jace Gessner, who is three wins away from 100 career victories, earned his second trip to the Giant Center with his third place finish at 114. Beaten by Cole Patrick of Wyalusing, 10-5, in the semi finals, Gessner handled Montgomery’s Carden Wagner, 12-8, and followed with a 6-4 decision over Hughesville’s Chase Shaner.
The Green Dragons Chase Wenrich was pinned by Lackawanna Trail’s Ross in his 160-pound semi final but a 10-3 win over Warrior Run’s Isaiah Betz handed him his first spot in the state tournament. Wenrich received a forfeit in the third place bout.
Warrior Run had four wrestlers qualify for the state tournament three times (1977, 1982, and 1992) before getting five through this tournament.
“It’s hard to process what this team has accomplished this year,” Betz said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.