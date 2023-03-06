WILLIAMSPORT — With brothers Reagan, Kaden, and Cameron Milheim and Ty Ulrich slotted as high seeds at the PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional tournament last weekend, Warrior Run figured to have a slew of guys earn trips to this week’s state tournament in Hershey. To get a record-setting five wrestlers onto the Resilite at the Giant Center on Thursday the Defenders would need a guy like Cole Shupp to wrestle the tournament of his life.

That’s exactly what Shupp, an often-overlooked part of the Warrior Run lineup and a guy who carries the mindset of a bulldog into every bout, accomplished. The Warrior Run junior, who fell in one third of his 48 matches this year, pulled the stunner of the tournament at Williamsport High School Saturday morning when he knocked off Lackawanna Trail’s Robbie Schneider — fifth in the state at 160 last season and unbeaten at 39-0 entering the tournament — with a 5-point move in the closing seconds of their 172-pound semifinal for a 9-4 victory.

