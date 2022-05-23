WILLIAMSPORT – Having developed a reputation as a program builder during stops on the staffs at four NCAA institutions, Mark Linebaugh is set to become the 10th head men’s basketball coach in Lycoming College’s history, Director of Athletics Mike Clark announced recently.
“We are extremely excited to get Mark on board,” Clark said. “We could tell throughout the process that Mark is going to make a meaningful impact on our student-athletes. He has a track record of helping teams get better, setting them up for success at just about every stop he’s made along the way. He has worked and learned from some really great coaches and proved that he is ready for this step.”
Linebaugh, an Annville native, comes to Lycoming with 11 years of experience on NCAA coaching staffs, working for six years at the NCAA Division I level and five years in Division III.
“I am humbled and honored to be named Lycoming College’s next head men’s basketball coach,” Linebaugh said. “I would like to thank President Kent Trachte and Director of Athletics Mike Clark for entrusting me with the future of Lycoming basketball. In addition to the Lycoming leadership, thank you to all the coaches, student-athletes and administrators who have helped prepare me for this incredible opportunity. It is hard to put into words just how excited and grateful I am to build on Lycoming’s rich basketball tradition. The work that we will put forth to be successful on the floor will only be a small portion of the identity of our student-athletes and coaching staff. The foundation of our program will be a commitment to academic success, relationship building and a responsibility to be an example of the continued growth of a culture of respect throughout our community.”
Linebaugh most recently served a season as the assistant coach at Dickinson College, where he worked on the Centennial Conference Coaching Staff of the Year with head coach Al Seretti. Predicted to finish ninth in the conference poll, the Red Devils finished fourth with a 10-8 conference mark. Linebaugh even served as the interim head coach for a 10-day stretch during the season and the Red Devils upset 11th-ranked Swarthmore, 52-48, during that period.
Prior to that, Linebaugh spent three years as an assistant coach at Conference USA school Rice University. The team’s offensive and recruiting coordinator, Linebaugh helped the Owls go from seven wins his first year to 15 in his third in 2019-20, as he was active in all aspects of practice planning, game strategy and player development under Scott Pera.
Linebaugh served as an assistant coach at Hobart College from 2014-17, where he was active in all areas of the program and helped the team reach the conference title game in 2016-17 under head coach Tim Sweeney. Linebaugh left for Rice before the 2017-18 season, where Hobart set a school-record with a .808 winning percentage (21-5).
He also served three seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations at Colgate University from 2011-14 under head coach Matt Langel, where he served as the team’s travel, community service and schedule coordinator. Linebaugh served on staff with Langel, a three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year, Mike Jordan, the head coach at Lafayette, Mike McGarvey, former Lycoming head coach and associate head coach at Lafayette, and Dave Klatsky, the head coach at NYU.
Prior to that, Linebaugh spent three years as the head coach at Annville-Cleona High School, where he posted a 45-30 record in three seasons, leading the team to a 21-7 record in his final year, 2010-11, earning Lancaster-Lebanon League Section IV Coach of the Year honors. He began his collegiate coaching career with a season at Dickinson in 2007-08.
Prior to that, Linebaugh spent three years playing professional basketball in Denmark, transitioning to become the head coach of the Falcon Basketklubben from 2005-07. He also served as the head women’s coach for Falcon in 2007, earning the Dameligan Coach of the Year honors.
Linebaugh was a four-year letterwinner at Colgate, graduating in 2004, and he finished his career among the top-10 all-time leading scorers with 1,349 points. Linebaugh was also named the Patriot League Rookie of the Year (2000-01) and to the All-League second team twice (2002-03 and 2003-04). At Annville-Cleona High School, he helped the Dutchmen win the Class AA boys’ basketball title in double overtime in 1999.
