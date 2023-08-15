UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter, junior cornerback Kalen King and junior defensive end Chop Robinson were named to the Bednarik Award watch list on Monday.
The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
Carter (6-3, 250), who was also named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists, appeared in 13 games, making six starts, in 2022.
He earned All-Big Ten second team honors from the media and third team honors from the coaches, and he claimed a spot on the ESPN.com, Pro Football Focus, On3 and 247Sports’ True Freshman All-American Teams.
Last year Carter tallied 56 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He is one of two Penn State freshmen to record 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season, joining Defensive Ends Coach Deion Barnes. He also led Big Ten freshmen in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles (2).
King (5-11, 191), a fellow candidate for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award, has appeared in 26 career games, making 14 starts.
He was a second-team Al-American selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation in 2022, and he was selected third-team All-America by Pro Football Focus and honorable mention All-America by Phil Steele.
King collected 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2022. He led the Big Ten in passes defended (21) and pass breakups (18), finishing third in the nation in both.
Robinson (6-3, 250), also a candidate for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, has appeared in 25 games, making one start.
He was selected honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media in 2022, and he was named Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten second team.
Robinson posted 26 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries. He finished tied for seventh in the Big Ten in sacks (5.5) and tied for 15th in tackles for loss (10).
The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and went on to be an All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame as a full-time player on offense and defense.
The Chuck Bednarik Award will announce its semifinalists on Nov. 13 and its three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 28. The winner of the 29th Bednarik Award will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 7.
