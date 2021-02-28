TRENTON, N.J. – Luke Werner (Bethlehem, Pa./Liberty) placed fifth at 125 pounds to the lead the way for Lock Haven University wrestling team at the 2021 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships.
Werner, ranked 17th nationally and the tournament’s No. 4 seed, went 4-2 overall at the two-day tournament. He was the only Bald Eagle to advance to Day 2 action today, and Werner is now a two-time MAC placewinner after a third-place showing a year ago.
After going 2-1 on Day 1, Werner opened todays’ action in the consolation quarterfinals where he recorded another dominating major decision. Werner downed Edinboro’s Lucas Rodriguez 11-2 to advance to the consolation semifinals. The major over Rodriguez marked Werner’s third major decision of the tournament after both of his Day 1 wins came by way of major decision.
In the consolation semifinals, Werner fell to Rider’s Jonathan Tropea, 7-3.
Werner however bounced back and capped his tournament run with a victory, downing Josh Jones, 6-1, for fifth-place.
