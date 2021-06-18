WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming College women’s soccer team will welcome nine new players when it gets back on the field in 2021, fifth-year head coach Kenny Fern announced on Thursday.
The class, which features a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and a forward, adds depth throughout the lineup as Lycoming looks to enter the conference championship picture in its first year in the MAC Freedom after a 10-8-1 season in 2019.
Featured among the incoming players are Midd-West’s Arianna Rich and Shikellamy’s Emily Shultz.
2021 Lycoming College Women’s Soccer Incoming Class
Name, Pos., Hometown/High School
Kylie Brodkorb, M, Mechanicsburg/Cumberland Valley
A one-year letterwinner at Hampshire (Ill.) … posted seven goals and added 11 assists … played three years in the ODP Regional and State pools … captain of Eagle FC club team.
Taylor Chrisenberry, M, Pittsburgh/North Hills
A four-year letterwinner and team captain as a senior at North Hills … played club soccer with Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Hotspurs Elite … also a member of the track and field team as a sprinter and hurdler … member of National Honor Society.
Abbey Gerasimoff, GK, Bloomsburg
A four-year letterwinner at Bloomsburg … helped team to state title as a senior, allowing just seven goals in 24 games to earn first-team all-league honors … helped team to two district titles and one runner-up finish in career … earned second-team all-league honors as a freshman and junior and was an honorable mention pick as a sophomore … recorded 37 career shutouts.
Riley Griffith, D, Walnutport/Northern Lehigh
A four-year letterwinner at Northern Lehigh … a four-year starter and two-time team captain … posted four assists in career … won team’s “Heart of the Bulldog” award as a junior … also earned one letter in basketball.
Madison Maihle, D, Jersey Shore
A four-year letterwinner at Jersey Shore … earned all-area honors as a senior while leading the team in goals … a two-time all-league selection, earning second-team honors as a senior and honorable mention accolades as a junior … also earned honorable mention all-area honors as a sophomore and junior … team’s defensive player of the year three times … a three-year letterwinner in track and field as a sprinter, taking fifth in the district in the 100-meter dash (13.28) and seventh in the long jump (15-5) as a senior … played club soccer with the NUU ’02 Strikers … a member of the National Honor Society.
Arianna Rich, F, Midd-West
A four-year letterwinner at Midd-West … posted five goals and three assists as a senior to earn her second straight first-team all-league honors … earned second-team all-league honors as a sophomore … helped team to a league and district title as a freshman … also earned three letters with the basketball team.
Haley Schafer, D, Camden, Del./Caesar Rodney
A four-year letterwinner at Caesar Rodney … helped team to state title game as a freshman and semifinals as a sophomore … earned second-team all-conference honors three times … helped team to 18 career shutouts.
Sydney Sellers, M, Huntingdon/Huntingdon Area
A four-year letterwinner and a team captain as a senior at Huntingdon Area … a first-team all-league selection as a senior and second-team pick as a junior … finished career ninth in goals scored and fifth in assists in program history … also earned three letters in basketball.
Emily Shultz, D, Shikellamy
A three-year letterwinner and a two-time team captain at Shikellamy … two-time team MVP … earned first-team all-league honors as a senior and second-team accolades as a junior … also earned one letter in cross country and track and field.
