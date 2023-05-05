TURBOTVILLE — The Southern Columbia baseball team dropped a 4-2 contest to division rivals Warrior Run on Thursday afternoon, with all six runs scored in the fifth inning.
The loss means that they will have to win four out of their final five games to finish with a .500 record and qualify for the District 4 playoffs.
“We just have to play better ball,” Southern Columbia coach Mike Myers said. “They’re young, and they’re going to make mistakes.”
The Tigers’ remaining opponents are Danville (twice), Bloomsburg, Central Columbia and Line Mountain. The team will next be action at Danville on Monday in a non-divisional matchup.
For a long while, Thursday’s game looked like an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel. Neither team scored in any of the first four frames, although both teams had plenty of opportunities to push a runner across the plate.
The Defenders (5-8, 1-8 HAC-III) left six runners on base (four in scoring position) in the first four innings. Southern Columbia (6-9, 4-5) left even more runners on base in the first four frames, stranding seven runners. The Defenders got out of an inning with the bases loaded with Tigers twice in that span.
The Tigers finally broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth, taking advantage of multiple mistakes by the Warrior Run defense. Caden Hopper scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt after reaching base with a single. Shortly after, his brother, Charles Hopper, scored on a error on a ground ball hit by Hunter Sharrow.
Warrior Run fought right back in the bottom half of the frame, loading the bases up with no outs. Southern Columbia pitcher Connor Dunkelberger got two quick outs, but relief pitcher Charles Hopper walked in a run. In the next at-bat, Mason Sheesley hit a fly ball that was muffed by the right fielder, allowing three more runs to score.
“I thought they were going to get out of the inning,” Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman said. “Credit to our kids, they just kept battling and battling and battling.”
With the rain earlier in the week, the steady light rain that persisted throughout most of the game certainly didn’t make the field conditions any better. All game, softly hit ground balls died in the infield grass and resulted in singles.
“When you put the ball in play, it gives you a chance,” Zechman said.
Freshman Griff Harrington started on the bump for the Defenders, lasting 5 1/3 innings and allowing just one earned run. He was replaced by Landon Polcyn, who finished the game and earned the save.
“Griff had an awesome day,” Zechman said. “Did a good job keeping them off balance with off-speed pitches and just keeping his composure.”
Harrington also recorded three hits at the plate, including a double. He was one of seven underclassmen that played for the Defenders on Thursday.
Warrior Run 4, Southern Columbia 2at Warrior Run
Southern Columbia 000 020 0 – 2-6-3 Warrior Run 000 040 x – 4-6-3 Griffen Harrington, Landon Polcyn and Aidan Lewis. Dunkelberger, Caden Hopper and Charles Hopper. WP: Harrington. LP: Dunkelberger. S: Polcyn.
Top Southern Columbia hitters:
Dunkelberger, 2-for-4, double, Sharrow, 1-for-2, 2 walks, RBI; Ch. Hopper, 2-for-4; Ca. Hopper, 1-for-4.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Harrington, 3-for-4, double; Stone Allison, 1-for-2, double, walk, RBI; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-2, double, walk; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-2, walk.
