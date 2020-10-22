TURBOTVILLE — With only two games remaining in the regular season, Lewisburg’s girls soccer team lately hasn’t looked like a squad that’s assured a spot in the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
Heading into Wednesday’s nonleague matchup at Warrior Run, Lewisburg had lost its previous two games by a combined five goals.
The Green Dragons desperately needed to stop the bleeding, as well as score some goals, against the Defenders and that’s exactly what happened.
Ella Reish and McKenzie Johnson both scored in the first half to get Lewisburg off to a good start and on to a 2-0 victory over Warrior Run.
“Today, we just wanted to come in and clean some stuff up so it was just a matter of playing simple, and play the feet. So, we had a purpose in just doing the simple stuff,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. “It’s tough (playing) on grass because the girls aren’t used to it, but we did better and we didn’t have as many turnovers as we’ve had the last three games.”
Senior captain Ella Reish scored off a defensive breakdown following an entry pass from Sophie Kilbride to give Lewisburg a 1-0 lead 11:05 into the game.
The goal was a result of some early offensive dominance by Lewisburg (10-5-1).
“I thought they did (dominate),” said Gerlinski. “We got lost a little bit in the middle at times, but when we were able to play with some width and then brought it back into the middle we did better.”
Johnson, only a freshman, then gave the Green Dragons a much more comfortable 2-0 lead with 6:59 left in the first half thanks to a little help from Kilbride once again.
A shot fired by Kilbride was stopped with a diving save by Warrior Run goalkeeper Kylee Brouse. The ball, however, caromed out to Johnson who had virtually an empty net to shoot into.
“It was just a (scoring) opportunity, and I took it. I knew I needed to put it in, because we just needed the goals,” said Johnson. “I feel like we have a pretty good mindset. We really want to win and we just got to push through.”
Warrior Run (3-10-2) played a much better second half, but the Defenders couldn’t overcome those two goals by the Green Dragons.
“Those were tough goals. Sometimes there has to be a little luck on your side too,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. “It’s hard to lose games. We’re making the right decisions and we’re doing the right things, but sometimes the other teams are putting their opportunities away and we’re not.
“We played Lewisburg hard and we had a good second half, and we just got to keep working,” added Ryder.
While Warrior Run wraps up its season at 4 p.m. Thursday at Selinsgrove, Lewisburg will have its final tune-up before districts on Saturday by hosting Danville for an 11 a.m. game.
“We’re trying to get ready for the playoffs, and just trying to get cleaner, trying to get simpler and trying to get into a better flow,” said Gerlinski. “I thought we played well today.”
Lewisburg 2, Warrior Run 0at Warrior RunFirst half
Lew-Ella Reish, assist Sophie Kilbride, 28:55. Lew-McKenzie Johnson, unassisted, 6:59.
Shots: Lewisburg, 10-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 7-0; Saves: Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 3; Warrior Run, Kylee Brouse, 7.
