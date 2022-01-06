LEWISBURG – Bucknell Athletics has announced the following updated spectator policy for all home events, starting Monday, Jan. 10, and continuing until further notice. In addition, the fitness and recreation spaces within the Kenneth Langone Athletics & Recreation Center will be operating under reduced capacity during that period.
Updated Spectator Policy:
· All spectators 12 years old and over must show either (a) Proof of vaccination or (b) a negative COVID-19 test result taken no earlier than two days prior to the event day.
o Proof of vaccination may come from showing one’s vaccine card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record. (Booster is recommended but not required)
o Either an RT-PCR or an antigen negative COVID-19 Test result will be acceptable. Proof of a negative test may come from showing a printed paper report, a digital report, or a photo of the negative test result paperwork. (A photo of an at-home antigen COVID test kit negative result is acceptable.)
o Proof of vaccination or negative test result will be checked before entry to Sojka Pavilion. Please arrive early to avoid long lines delaying entry. Doors will open 60 minutes prior to tip-off.
· Masks must be worn by all spectators covering the nose and mouth at all times, in all indoor spaces on the Bucknell campus. (N95 or KN95 masks are recommended)
· No concessions will be sold during games, and outside food is not permitted in the venue. One water bottle per person is allowed in the arena, and masks may only be lowered for drinking.
· Bucknell will reduce spectator capacity and limit the number of attendees at upcoming athletic events starting Monday and until further notice. The Spectator attendance policy will be continually evaluated, and updates will be announced on BucknellBison.com.
KLARC Capacity:
There will be reduced capacity in all fitness and recreation spaces within the Kenneth Langone Athletics & Recreation Center. Reservations are recommended for students, staff, and faculty wishing to use the fitness center.
