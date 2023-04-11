TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run coach Mark Evans didn’t much like the way his players warmed up prior to Monday’s nonleague clash with Montgomery.
So, it may not have been much of a surprise to Evans that the Defenders fell behind early to the Red Raiders.
But what didn’t surprise Warrior Run’s coach was the way his players responded against the defending PIAA Class A champions.
The Defenders bounced back in a big way as they scored 14 runs through the fourth to sixth innings to beat the Red Raiders 15-7.
“(These games are) aging me,” said Evans about his team playing yet another high-scoring, back-and-forth contest. “The girls have shown resilience all year. I preach that we want to compete, and I don’t think we’ve ever felt that we’re out of anything. So, hat’s off to them.
“Absolutely, any win is a good win, but to beat a team like that is a very good win,” added Warrior Run’s coach. “It was a win I thought we could get (when I looked at the matchups prior to the season), but we didn’t start out playing like that. I’m glad we were able to come back and pull it out.”
Montgomery (2-3) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, and the Red Raiders eventually led by five runs (6-1) entering the bottom of the fourth.
“In our warm-up I felt we were a little lax, and some of that may be from not having school today,” said Evans. “It seems when you have off from school there’s no structure, so we tried to get out here early and practice. So, we were a little sluggish in our warm-ups, but the girls don’t seem to quit — it’s not in them at this point. And everyone stays engaged during the game, and not just the starters.”
A two-run double in the fourth from Lakesha Hauck helped get the comeback underway as it got the Defenders within a single run (6-5).
And after Abby Evans began the fifth with a triple, Kayla Swartchick followed with a two-run home run to center to put Warrior Run up 7-6.
“I was trying to just hit the ball, and not really trying to do much. But I hit it (out), so it was great on my part,” said Swartchick. “It looked like the pitch was right down the middle and it looked pretty easy, so I was happy. I knew it was out and I was so happy.”
Said Evans on Swartchick’s homer, “Yes, that was a spark and Kayla has been hitting well. She can have an ugly swing (on one pitch) and then come back and sting one like that. She has a very quick bat and she’s strong.”
McKenna Forman then followed with a two-run double to build the Defenders’ lead to 10-6. An inning later a two-run single by Millie Gelnett highlighted a five-run sixth.
That was more than enough runs for Warrior Run to overcome the loss of starting pitcher Bella Shupp (who left the game in the fifth after she caught a line drive off her face mask), as well as the six errors the team committed in the game.
Mackenzie Heyler relieved Shupp and gave up just one run off four hits the rest of the way.
“I had (Heyler) warming up already just in case because we were getting to that point in the game (where we might need a relief pitcher). But yeah, Bella was throwing a good game and she was hitting her spots because we weren’t playing good defense behind her.
“And, thank goodness for the mask,”
Warrior Run pounded out 12 hits in the game, and the Defenders also took advantage of the five errors that Montgomery committed in the game.
Swartchick finished the game 2-for-5, plus Lakesha Hauck batted 2-for-4 with a double, 3 RBI and two runs scored, and Abby Evans and Millie Gelnett both added two-hit days for Warrior Run.
“Knock on wood — our offense has been our strong point this year. We’ve had a couple of games where our defense let us down, but our bats are keeping us in it,” said Evans. “Unfortunately, I know we we’re not going to be able do that forever. At some point our bats will shut down for a day or two, and we’re going to have to pitch and play good defense.
“Montgomery is a well-coached team, and we knew they weren’t going to come in here and give the game to us.”
Warrior Run next plays at Midd-West today at 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 15, Montgomery 7
at Warrior Run
Montgomery 401 100 1 — 7-12-5
Warrior Run 100 455 x — 15-12-6
Sloan Wooten, Ava Hartman (5) and Zoe Furman. Bella Shupp, Mackenzie Heyler (5) and McKenna Forman.
WP: Heyler. LP: Hartman.
Top Montgomery hitters: Wooten, 2-for-4, run scored; Addi Muhl, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Valyn Ault, 3-for-4, double, 2 runs; Summer Drick, 2 RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Lakesha Hauck, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; Abby Evans, 2-for-3, triple; Kayla Swartchick, 2-for-5, HR (5th, 1 on), 2 RBI; Forman, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBI; Millie Gelnett, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
