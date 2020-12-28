On this date 14 years ago, a Mifflinburg running back who amassed 2,254 yards rushing during the season was named to the AP Class 2A All-State Football Team.
Tyler Wagner, a senior, earned a spot on the first team while teammate and fellow senior Jason Martin earned a second-team nod.
Mifflinburg finished the season 9-3 in 2006.
On this date in 2012, neighborly rivals Milton and Warrior Run met on the hardwood in a first-round matchup at the Lady Defenders Classic in Turbotville.
Warrior Run topped Milton in that matchup, 51-36. Tay Parker tallied 15 points, Laura Bastian scored 10 and Steph Shamburg added nine.
Milton got 16 from Emily Baker in the loss.
