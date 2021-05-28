TRENTON – After Wednesday’s five-run loss, the Williamsport Crosscutters bounced back Thursday with an 11-2 win against the Trenton Thunder at Rider University to improve to 3-1 on the young season.
Williamsport (3-1) took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning, and would not surrender that lead for the rest of the ballgame. The runs came off of back-to-back RBI singles from Noah Hempfield and Jaxon Shirley.
The Cutters offense was led by the hot bat of Shirley, who batted 3-for-5 with two doubles, including a bases-clearing double that led to three of his five RBI of the ballgame. Chaz Salter also continued his hitting streak from the leadoff spot, going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI.
On the hill, Nick Cosentino (1-0) earned the win in his first Crosscutters start, throwing three innings and allowing just one run on one hit, with two walks, and recording four strikeouts. Holden Christian, Dominic Hambley, and Owen Holt would come out of the bullpen and allow just one more run on one more hit, and recording 10 strikeouts over the final six innings.
The Crosscutters split the two-game series with the Trenton Thunder, and will now continue their road trip with a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears starting tomorrow night.
