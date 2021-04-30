Boys lacrosse
MIFFLINBURG — A seven-goal day by Joey Hoover propelled Selinsgrove past Mifflinburg, 18-5, in Thursday’s Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League matchup at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Selinsgrove improves to 9-2, 6-0 in CSLL. Mifflinburg falls to 1-6, 1-5. No information was available on the Wildcats’ scorers.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 10
Selinsgrove 3
SELINSGROVE — Lewisburg got a big road win Wednesday as Roz Noone scored four goals and had an assist to lead the Green Dragons to the CSGLL win over the Seals.
Also for Lewisburg (4-3, 2-2 CSGLL), Ella Reish had three goals and an assist, plus Theresa Zeh, Talulah Rice and Sophie Kilbride each added a goal in the victory.
In addition, Rice added a pair of assists on the night and Kilbride had one. Defensively for the Green Dragons, Keeley Baker made 11 saves to get the win.
Lewisburg will host Danville at 4:30 p.m. today.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates follow the event.
Softball
Milton at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Monday
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Track and field
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, postponed to 4 p.m. May 8
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, postponed TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.