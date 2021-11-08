WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters in conjunction with Major League Baseball have announced the 2022 schedule for the second season of the MLB Draft League.
The league has announced a new, expanded 80-game schedule that will begin June 2 at home against the State College Spikes and conclude on Sept. 5. A league championship game will take place on Sept. 6 between the two teams with the best overall records. Last year’s inaugural MLB Draft League season featured a 68-game schedule.
The Crosscutters are implementing changes in the start times for all home game in 2022. Monday through Saturday games will begin at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Sunday games will now move to a 4:05 p.m. first pitch with gates opening at 3 p.m.
Other changes announced by MLB and the league include the season being split into two halves. The first half runs from June 2 until July 16 and features amateur, draft-eligible players following a similar format to last year. Following a mid-season break that coincides with the MLB Draft and All-Star Game, the second half, beginning July 22, will feature professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility or otherwise wish to begin their pro careers. In addition, the league has announced that they will play seven-inning games on Tuesdays during the first half of the season.
MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans for the 2022 season go on sale Nov. 15 and will be available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at 570-326-3389. The team will announce its 2022 promotional schedule in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.