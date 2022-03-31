LEWISBURG – With six players who scored 15 or more goals a season ago returning, Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team will certainly be able to put the ball in the back of the net this year.
However, the Green Dragons will also be able to keep the ball out of the net, and that will make the squad a formidable foe when the 2022 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League gets underway.
“I think we are really excited to get going,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji, who brings back virtually his entire starting lineup from a team that captured the District 4 Class 2A championship a year ago.
“We’re cautiously optimistic with everybody coming back,” added Vaji. “Our goals this year are to win districts and to make a little run in the state tournament if we get there.”
A total of 10 seniors will take the field for Lewisburg this season. And in the goal-scoring department, seniors Matt Spaulding and Alex Koontz lead a group of six players who have scored 15 goals or more this season.
Spaulding and Koontz, both attackers/midfielders, scored 40 goals apiece a year ago, with Spaulding adding 31 assists and Koontz chipping in 17 assists.
In addition, Collin Starr had 30 goals and 15 assists, Evan Gilger had 21 goals and 14 assists, Rowen Martin had 18 goals and Matt Reish added 15 goals.
“It’s nice to have as a coach,” said Vaji. “Spaulding and Koontz will be key, and then you add Starr. Teams won’t be able to shut just one guy down, and we can put defenses in tough situations with the various guys we have who can put the ball in the back of the net.”
And despite how potent the offense will be this season, Lewisburg’s success will begin on the defensive side of the field with senior starting goalkeeper Jimmy Bailey (157 saves, .581 save percentage), senior longstick midfielder Joey Martin (83 ground balls) and senior defender Owen Ordonez and junior Hagen Persun.
“The key for the team, I think it’s going to start on the defensive end. We have our four main defensive guys and our goalie back,” said Vaji. “(Our success) starts with the defense, and then our skill players hopefully can get the ball out and score some goals.”
Depth will also be key for the Green Dragons, as Vaji expects, among others, freshmen Quinten Michaels and Hays Schumacher, and juniors Evan Aikey, Hamzah Abou-eid and Derek Gessner to make an impact on the team this year.
“We have our biggest numbers yet with 32 players on the roster, so the interest is picking up,” said Vaji. “We have 10 seniors, and probably have 8-9 freshmen, so we’re excited where were at and hopefully we can get it going.
“These seniors are a special group for me – my first group – and we’ve grown up together,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “I’ve learned a lot about the game of lacrosse from the players, and they helped me understand the game better. And when the season is over, I’m going to miss those guys.”
A weakness, if there is one for the team would be its own complacency according to Vaji.
“I think we’re a very talented team, but we’re only as good as our focus is going to be,” he said. “We have to make sure we’re on point with our stick work – passing and catching. If you don’t focus on that you’re going to turn the ball over and put the defense in a predicament.
“And I think from an offensive standpoint, we can’t rush things. We got to make sure to make the extra pass, and if we don’t have a high percentage shot and we have to make an extra four passes to get off a high percentage shot, then we’re going to do that,” Vaji added.
Lewisburg Green DragonsCoach:
John Vaji, 4th season.
Assistant coaches:
Chris Bailey and Eric Martin.
Last year’s records:
13-5, 9-1 CSLL; league co-champs (with Selinsgrove), District 4 Class 2A champion.
Key graduation losses:
None.
Returning starters:
Jimmy Bailey, sr., GK; Evan Gilger, sr., A; Alex Koontz, sr., A/MF; Rowen Martin, sr., A/MF; Matt Spaulding, sr., A/MF; Matt Reish, jr., A/MF, Collin Starr, sr., A/MF; Joey Martin, sr., LSM; Owen Ordonez, sr., D; Hagen Persun, jr., D; Jack Kilbride, jr., LSM/D.
Remaining roster: Jake Hernandez, sr., D; Julian Alabackoff, sr., MF; Mason Fassero, jr., A/MF; Hamzah Abou-eid, jr., D; Derek Gessner, jr., A/MF; Gavin Schwartz, jr., A/MF/LSM; Evan Aikey, jr., D; Ben Bailey, so., MF/A; Owen Rash, so., A; Quinten Michaels, fr., MF/A; Tyler Downs, fr., GK; Griffin Malloy, fr., A; Ben Redding, fr., LSM/MF; Fin Martin, fr., MF/A; Hays Schumacher, fr., D/LSM; Miles Fasser, fr., MF/A; Danomn Alabackoff, fr., MF/A; Miller Lorenz, fr., A; Teddy Homuth, fr., A/MF; Nate Malusis, fr., D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.