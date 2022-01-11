SELINSGROVE — Mifflinburg’s players found themselves locked in a defensive battle with Selinsgrove in Monday’s Heartland-I showdown.
The Wildcats came within a possession or two of pulling out the victory, but the Seals forced a few crucial turnovers late in the game to take a 26-24 win.
“It was (a hard-fought, defensive game). I thought Selinsgrove played really good defense, and we played really good defense,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “We battled, and one of the things we’ve talked about is that we want to keep our opponents (score) under 30, and we did that.
“I thought the effort was there, but we just didn’t execute well enough down the stretch in the fourth quarter,” added coach Shuck.
Ella Shuck once again led Mifflinburg (4-4, 2-4 HAC-I) in scoring Monday by tallying a game-high 11 points.
She ended a low-scoring first quarter with a 3-pointer, and she then began the second quarter with another trey to give the Wildcats an 8-3 lead.
A 7-0 run put Selinsgrove (7-2, 5-1) back in front 10-8, but Ella Shuck ended the spurt with a layup to tie the game.
The game stayed close as the second quarter wound down thanks to a pair of back-to-back buckets from Jenna Haines. The Seals, however, got a bucket from Alyssa Latsha as time expired to retake the lead going into the locker room.
Avery Metzger, who scored four points on the night for Mifflinburg, got both of her baskets in the third period as the Wildcats won the quarter to keep the game tied at 22-all.
And although Mifflinburg had its share of problems getting the ball in the hoop on the night, it definitely showed in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats only scored two points (on single free throws by Haines and Shuck).
For the Seals, a deep two-pointer from the left corner by Avery DeFazio with 3:13 remaining put the hosts ahead to stay after the Wildcats weren’t able to convert on any of their five chances in the final moments.
“Yes, the loss is disheartening, but it’s something that we got to take and use as a growing tool,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “I said to the girls after the game, ‘We didn’t execute the way we wanted to down the stretch, but we had the effort.’
“I’m much happier with that (effort), and I would be more unhappy if I had to go into the locker room and say the effort just wasn’t there tonight,” added coach Shuck. “I think we can fix the other things, and we’ll get back on track.”
The Selinsgrove game was the start of a tough week for Mifflinburg.
In the coming days the Wildcats will be playing at Jersey Shore (Wednesday), host Shikellamy (Friday) and then host Central Columbia (Saturday).
It’s a tough stretch for Mifflinburg for sure, especially with the team being down some players.
“So, we got a tough stretch this week — we have four games — and we’re down in numbers,” said coach Shuck. “We don’t have a full roster, so the girls are battling with what we got.”
Selinsgrove 26, Mifflinburg 24At Selinsgrove
Mifflinburg 5 9 8 2 – 24 Selinsgrove 3 13 6 4 – 26
Mifflinburg (4-4) 24
Ella Shuck 4 1-3 11; Avery Metzger 2 0-0 4; Jenna Haines 3 1-2 7; Laine Martin 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 0 0-0 0; Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2; Jayda Tilghman 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
10 2-7 24.
3-point goals:
Shuck 2
Selinsgrove (7-2) 26
Murphy O’Brien 2 0-0 6; Delaney Parker 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Latsha 2 1-2 5; Avery DeFazio 2 0-0 5; Shaela Kruskie 0 0-0 0; Lydia Geipel 0 0-0 0; Haylee Nava 1 0-0 3; Cierra Adams 1 4-6 6; Veronica Stanford 0 1-2 1; Kristin Shaffer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
8 6-10 26.
3-point goals: O’Brien 2, DeFazio, Nava.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.